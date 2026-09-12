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Ukraine’s security is the security of the EU and NATO: Zelenskyy met with the Ukrainian community in Toronto

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians abroad to promote the connection between Ukraine’s security and the EU and NATO. He thanked the Ukrainian community in Canada for its support.

Ukraine’s security is the security of the EU and NATO: Zelenskyy met with the Ukrainian community in Toronto

Ukrainians abroad should promote a "clear understanding" that Ukraine's security is the security of the EU and NATO. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian community in Toronto (Canada), UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Ukraine and Canada have historically strong relations, which "we are now elevating to a much stronger level."

This is demonstrated both by the daily support of the people and by decisions at the leaders' level: a declaration on a century-long partnership has been signed, an important defense assistance package is in place, and work on the Drone Deal has begun. It is also important to continue supporting this unity, pressure Russia with sanctions, and promote a clear understanding in the world that Ukraine's security is the security of the EU and NATO

- the head of state noted.

Zelenskyy thanked the entire Ukrainian community in Canada for the fact that "for 135 years it has preserved its roots and advocated for assistance to Ukraine," as well as for its readiness "to do even more for Ukraine and its independence."

We remind you

The day before, Canada announced seven new support packages for Ukraine, as well as launching six initiatives and signing three cooperation documents. Canada is also providing loan guarantees worth nearly $435 million through the EBRD.

Canada has imposed sanctions on eight Russians over the deportation of Ukrainian children11.09.26, 11:42 • 6324 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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