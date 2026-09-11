Canada has imposed sanctions on eight Russians for the deportation and militarization of Ukrainian children. This is reported by the country’s government, according to UNN.

Details

The sanctions list includes Russia’s Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov, head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh) Grigory Gurov, chairman of the board of the Movement of the First Arthur Orlov, and head of the movement’s regional branch council Denis Chernobay.

Also sanctioned are adviser to the staff of the Commissioner for Children’s Rights Vladimir Khromov and head of the Board of Trustees of the National Assistance Center for Missing and Affected Children Elena Milska.

The document also includes Alexandra Kulhina and Vitaliy Suk. According to the country’s government, all of the above-mentioned individuals are involved in the illegal deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children, as well as their indoctrination (imposing a certain system of views, ideas, and beliefs on a person or group of people without the opportunity for critical consideration - ed.) and militarization.

Recall

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a "Declaration on 100-Year Partnership," which provides for a long-term partnership in the defense industry for the joint production of unmanned systems, counter-drone and electronic warfare equipment, as well as ammunition.