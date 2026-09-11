In Kyiv, 8 people were injured as a result of Russia's nighttime attack; a high-rise building caught fire

In Kyiv, 8 people were injured as a result of a nighttime attack by Russian drones, two of them were hospitalized. This was reported by the Kyiv police, UNN writes.

Details

In the Dniprovskyi district, an enemy UAV damaged a nine-story residential building. After the strike, a fire broke out, engulfing rooms from the 1st to the 5th floor.

A 64-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman suffered burns and were hospitalized. A 23-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds. Medics provided assistance to five other people without hospitalization.

Police investigative and operational teams are working at the scene, documenting the consequences of the Russian attack and recording the damage.

A large-scale fire broke out near Kyiv: likely following a drone attack