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Iran has resumed production of ballistic missiles, which the US called "effectively destroyed"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7506 views

Iran has resumed limited assembly of ballistic missiles following the ceasefire with the US. Production is continuing at underground facilities despite damage to the plants.

Iran has resumed production of ballistic missiles, which the US called "effectively destroyed"

Iran has resumed production of ballistic missiles, using components stockpiled before the war and underground production facilities. The Wall Street Journal reports this, citing U.S. and Middle Eastern officials, writes UNN.

Details

According to U.S. intelligence, active missile assembly resumed around mid-June following the ceasefire with the United States. Iran is producing both liquid- and solid-fuel missiles.

The activity was detected at several underground facilities, including the Khodjir missile complex in the southeast of the country. Tehran is also attempting to establish new underground production sites.

Production remains limited

According to WSJ sources, Iran is currently producing significantly fewer missiles than before the war. Some factories and infrastructure were damaged by U.S. and Israeli strikes, while the naval blockade has complicated the import of necessary components.

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In the spring, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that Iran’s missile program had been "effectively destroyed" and that the country had no ability to produce new missiles.

The White House did not directly answer the WSJ’s question about the resumption of production, instead stating that Iran’s armed forces had been seriously weakened.

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Stepan Haftko

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