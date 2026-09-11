Iran has resumed production of ballistic missiles, using components stockpiled before the war and underground production facilities. The Wall Street Journal reports this, citing U.S. and Middle Eastern officials, writes UNN.

Details

According to U.S. intelligence, active missile assembly resumed around mid-June following the ceasefire with the United States. Iran is producing both liquid- and solid-fuel missiles.

The activity was detected at several underground facilities, including the Khodjir missile complex in the southeast of the country. Tehran is also attempting to establish new underground production sites.

Production remains limited

According to WSJ sources, Iran is currently producing significantly fewer missiles than before the war. Some factories and infrastructure were damaged by U.S. and Israeli strikes, while the naval blockade has complicated the import of necessary components.

Of the five tankers targeted by the U.S. military, three are linked to Russia’s shadow fleet, V lasiuk says

In the spring, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that Iran’s missile program had been "effectively destroyed" and that the country had no ability to produce new missiles.

The White House did not directly answer the WSJ’s question about the resumption of production, instead stating that Iran’s armed forces had been seriously weakened.

Iran says that the IAEA’s actions will push countries to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons