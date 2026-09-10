In Germany, police conducted a special operation near the Ukrainian consulate due to a security threat

A large-scale special police operation took place near the Consulate General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf due to a threat, UNN reports, citing Tagesspiegel.

Details

According to German police, an unclear situation involving a security threat arose near the Consulate General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf.

A representative of the law enforcement agency confirmed that a large-scale operation was being conducted in the area around the building, but initially provided no details about the reasons for what was happening.

According to a dpa reporter, the area around the consulate was cordoned off early in the evening. Police blocked off a section of a street in central Düsseldorf with barrier tape; several police vehicles were at the scene.

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According to police, emergency services searched the building and the surrounding area. However, the reported threat was not confirmed. The operation was therefore concluded at around 7:15 p.m. The spokesperson provided no further details.