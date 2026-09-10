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Ricky Martin surprised everyone with a radical image change at the Venice Film Festival

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Ricky Martin made his debut at the Venice Film Festival in the film “Hombre al Aqua.” The singer surprised the public with a short haircut and honey-blond hair.

Ricky Martin surprised everyone with a radical image change at the Venice Film Festival

Ricky Martin appeared at the Venice Film Festival in an unusual look for him, changing his dark hair to honey blonde. The 54-year-old singer and actor showed off his new hairstyle during the screening of the film "Hombre al Aqua," E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Martin appeared in public with a short haircut and light hair, completing the look with a white double-breasted blazer, black wide-leg trousers, a silver chain, and purple-tinted glasses.

The artist unveiled his new image for the first time after arriving in Venice. He came to the press conference wearing a blue silk shirt, a gray tweed suit, and a patterned tie.

It was Martin's Venice debut

The screening of "Hombre al Aqua" marked Martin's first presentation of a film featuring him at the Venice Film Festival. He called the moment an important page in his career.

I have been in front of cameras since I was 12, but at 54, to be able to say that this is the first time I have worked as part of the cast of a film at the Venice Film Festival is very important to me

– Martin said.

He played a small role in the film, but emphasized that the project holds special significance for him. The film was directed by Gael García Bernal, whom Martin thanked for inviting him to join the cast.

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Stepan Haftko

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