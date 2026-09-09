Witkoff and Kushner may be replaced by the CIA director in the Russia-Ukraine negotiations

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering reducing Steve Witkoff’s and Jared Kushner’s involvement in negotiations to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. CIA Director John Ratcliffe may assume a leading role in diplomatic contacts, the Financial Times reports, citing 5 informed sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, US officials close to Ratcliffe have already informed their European counterparts that he is preparing to become more actively involved in shuttle diplomacy. At the same time, the CIA director will continue contacts with representatives of the intelligence services of Ukraine and Russia.

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Trump has not yet made a final decision. The White House and the CIA declined to comment on possible changes to the negotiating team.

Witkoff’s negotiations failed to achieve a breakthrough

Witkoff has already visited Moscow 8 times, and he also visited Kyiv. His latest visit to Russia together with Kushner also failed to produce any notable progress in the negotiations.

According to the FT, European capitals reacted positively to the possibility of changing the US negotiating team after a prolonged period of fruitless contacts with Moscow.

At the same time, the publication’s sources report rivalry between Ratcliffe and Witkoff over the leading role in the negotiations. The possibility of personnel changes in Washington began to be considered after the failure of the previous attempt to reach agreements at the end of February, but the process was suspended because of the war with Iran.

Putin distorted the situation on the front for Trump to pressure Ukraine - ISW