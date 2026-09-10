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Deadly attack on a shopping mall in Pavlohrad: the death toll has risen to four, and the number of wounded to 60

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The Russian attack on Pavlohrad claimed the lives of four people and wounded more than 60, including three children. An investigation has been opened.

Deadly attack on a shopping mall in Pavlohrad: the death toll has risen to four, and the number of wounded to 60

As a result of the Russian attack on a shopping mall in central Pavlohrad, the death toll has risen to four, while the number of wounded has increased to 60. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Four people were killed, and more than 60 were wounded.  Three children are among the wounded. They are boys aged 13, 14 and 15. These are the tragic consequences of the Russian attack on Pavlohrad 

- Hanzha reported. 

According to him, all the wounded are currently in hospital. Doctors are providing medical assistance.

It should be added

Today, at around 16:25, Russian forces struck Pavlohrad using UAVs.

The attack damaged shopping pavilions and vehicles.

Prosecutors are documenting the consequences of yet another Russian war crime.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings have been initiated on the grounds of a war crime under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Russia struck a shopping mall in downtown Pavlohrad when there were many people on the streets — Ministry of Internal Affairs10.09.26, 18:03 • 598 views

Antonina Tumanova

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