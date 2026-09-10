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Russian strikes on warehouses caused food supply disruptions in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Russian attacks damaged warehouses and logistics centers belonging to food retail chains in Kyiv and other cities. Authorities said it was a systematic strike on supplies.

Russian strikes on warehouses caused food supply disruptions in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities - The Guardian

As a result of Russian strikes on food warehouses and logistics centers in Kyiv and a number of other Ukrainian cities, supplies of certain products have begun to experience disruptions. The Guardian reports this, UNN relays.

Details

Enemy strikes hit, among others, the warehouses of Novus, ATB, Silpo, and Fora. Sellers and buyers note that there is currently no large-scale buying spree of food products like the one observed in 2022, when Russia's full-scale invasion began.

This wave of strikes is the largest since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. While in 2022 the enemy primarily attacked export-oriented agricultural infrastructure, and in subsequent years destroyed the energy sector, the attacks of August–September 2026 constitute a systematic attack on the internal life-support system of the civilian population

- said Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Taras Vysotskyi.

He added that the Russians are deliberately trying to destroy the logistics infrastructure that supplies Ukrainian cities with food.

Recall

In June 2026, a Russian strike destroyed one of ATB's large distribution centers near Dnipro, covering an area of 37,500 square meters, which supplied more than 300 stores in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. The company subsequently stated that it had redistributed the flow of goods among its other logistics centers.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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