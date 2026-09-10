Moscow is unable to cope with Ukrainian drones, so reservists will be enlisted to combat them

In Russia’s Moscow Military District, it was decided to create special units made up of reservists to intercept drones and strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure. This was reported by the Russian propaganda agency TASS, citing the district’s press service, writes UNN.

Details

The primary task of the new units will be to operate high-speed interceptor drones. They are planned to be used as an additional element of the air defense of facilities in Russia’s Moscow Military District.

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The Russian military has not yet announced the exact timeline for deploying such units. Retraining of instructors is currently under way, after which they plan to begin training reservists.

Reservists are already being involved in combating drones

This refers to Russians who voluntarily signed contracts with Russia’s Defense Ministry and are in the reserve, with the possibility of being called up.

Russia began employing a similar practice in spring 2026. In particular, reservists were assigned to mobile fire groups in Leningrad Oblast to protect against drone attacks.

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