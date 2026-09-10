In Khmelnytskyi, 4 rescuers were injured during a secondary detonation at the site of a Russian attack

In Khmelnytskyi, four rescuers were injured as a result of a secondary detonation while dealing with the aftermath of a Russian attack on the grounds of one of the markets. All those injured were hospitalized with injuries of varying degrees of severity, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports, UNN writes.

Details

Earlier, Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reported that after an aerial target was shot down by air defense forces, debris fell on the grounds of one of Khmelnytskyi’s markets. This caused a fire.

When State Emergency Service units arrived at the scene and began deploying personnel and equipment, a secondary detonation occurred.

As a result of the explosion, four rescuers were injured: they were hospitalized with injuries of varying degrees of severity – the State Emergency Service reported.

The fire on the market premises was extinguished. Forty-five rescuers and eight units of firefighting and rescue equipment were involved in the operation.

A market caught fire in Khmelnytskyi after debris fell — Regional Military Administration