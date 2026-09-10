In Khmelnytskyi, 4 rescuers were injured during a secondary detonation at the site of a Russian attack

$44.470.0051.640.04
ukenru
12:17 AM • 1050 views
In Poland, they showed off their "Iron Dome on a shoestring" against Russian missiles and dronesPhoto
11:31 PM • 5220 views
In Khmelnytskyi, 4 rescuers were injured during a secondary detonation at the site of a Russian attackVideo
11:27 PM • 5170 views
Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones at 5 locations; there are injured people and significant destruction
11:18 PM • 4826 views
Iran and the United States expanded their mutual strikes; Tehran attacked a U.S. base and announced a new restricted zone at sea
10:40 PM • 7034 views
For the first time in several months, Brent has once again surpassed the psychological threshold of $100 per barrel
09:36 PM • 10690 views
Moscow is ready to continue killing civilians; every attack must be met with measures to weaken Russia — Sybiha on the strike on Sumy
09:14 PM • 10199 views
The White House denied reports of a possible replacement of Witkoff and Kushner in the talks on Ukraine
09:04 PM • 9074 views
"Barcelona" thrashed "Feyenoord", PSG scored 6 goals: Champions League matchday results
08:34 PM • 10458 views
Russia attacked 3 districts of Kharkiv in the evening; there are casualties and a strike on a high-rise building
08:21 PM • 10496 views
Witkoff and Kushner may be replaced by the CIA director in the Russia-Ukraine negotiations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
2m/s
57%
747mm
Popular news
The Ukrainian FP-1 drone traveled 3,200 km and struck the Novy Urengoy plant in the Russian Federation — updatedVideoSeptember 9, 02:47 PM • 9936 views
Merz canceled a phone call with Trump — media cited the reasonSeptember 9, 03:10 PM • 4158 views
Sochi under drone attack: fires reported and strike on the portVideo07:27 PM • 11192 views
Nastya Kamenskikh was added to the "Myrotvorets" database after statements about the Ukrainian language and a "cyst"08:58 PM • 8658 views
Have Prince Harry and King Charles III reconciled after his return to the United Kingdom?10:05 PM • 4598 views
Publications
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: a new camera, the A20 Pro chip, and the first foldable iPhonePhotoSeptember 9, 06:32 PM • 22732 views
Shelters, underground schools, and remote learning: how Ukrainian schoolchildren study under missiles and drones in 2026Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 05:35 PM • 27235 views
Ukrainian vehicle license plates — what types there are and what the letters and numbers meanPhotoSeptember 9, 01:26 PM • 32714 views
How to unclog a sewer at home: effective methods without unnecessary expenseSeptember 9, 06:00 AM • 50432 views
From 22 weeks: how premature babies are cared for
Exclusive
September 8, 05:02 PM • 62883 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
John Ratcliffe
Jonas Gahr Støre
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ricky Martin surprised everyone with a radical image change at the Venice Film FestivalPhoto12:05 AM • 474 views
Musk’s ex-wife revealed the scandalous nickname he allegedly gave the mothers of his 14 children11:06 PM • 3148 views
Have Prince Harry and King Charles III reconciled after his return to the United Kingdom?10:05 PM • 4622 views
Nastya Kamenskikh was added to the "Myrotvorets" database after statements about the Ukrainian language and a "cyst"08:58 PM • 8682 views
Pamela Anderson spoke about the diagnosis after which doctors gave her about 10 years to liveSeptember 9, 01:05 AM • 49448 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Financial Times
The Times
Technology

In Khmelnytskyi, 4 rescuers were injured during a secondary detonation at the site of a Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5256 views

Debris from a downed aerial target caused a fire at a market in Khmelnytskyi. During the aftermath response, a secondary detonation injured four rescuers.

In Khmelnytskyi, 4 rescuers were injured during a secondary detonation at the site of a Russian attack

In Khmelnytskyi, four rescuers were injured as a result of a secondary detonation while dealing with the aftermath of a Russian attack on the grounds of one of the markets. All those injured were hospitalized with injuries of varying degrees of severity, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports, UNN writes.

Details

Earlier, Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reported that after an aerial target was shot down by air defense forces, debris fell on the grounds of one of Khmelnytskyi’s markets. This caused a fire.

When State Emergency Service units arrived at the scene and began deploying personnel and equipment, a secondary detonation occurred.

As a result of the explosion, four rescuers were injured: they were hospitalized with injuries of varying degrees of severity

– the State Emergency Service reported.

The fire on the market premises was extinguished. Forty-five rescuers and eight units of firefighting and rescue equipment were involved in the operation.

A market caught fire in Khmelnytskyi after debris fell — Regional Military Administration09.09.26, 23:17 • 1236 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Fires
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi