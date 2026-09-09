A market caught fire in Khmelnytskyi after debris fell — Regional Military Administration

In Khmelnytskyi, one of the markets caught fire following an aerial attack and falling debris. This was reported by Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

During the evening air raid alert in the Khmelnytskyi region, air defense forces were operating.

As a result of the interception of an aerial target, debris fell and a fire broke out on the premises of one of the markets in the regional center.

All relevant services are working at the scene. We are clarifying the circumstances and consequences of the incident - the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration summarized.

A 21-year-old man and woman were killed — Sumy authorities уточнили the number of victims and injured in the Russian attack on the shopping mall