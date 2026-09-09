15,000 pilgrims have already arrived in Uman — how the city is ensuring safety during Rosh Hashanah

An enhanced system of security, medical care and оператив response is being established in Uman for the period of the Rosh Hashanah celebrations. More than 15,000 Hasidic Jews have already arrived in the city, while a total of up to 40,000 pilgrims is expected, UNN writes.

Details

As Cherkasy Regional Military Administration head Ihor Taburets told UNN, holding Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman has been an event of international scale for many years, so we have considerable practical experience in organizing such a pilgrimage. However, preparations are adjusted every year, taking into account the security situation, the experience of the previous year and the projected number of people.

"This year, our main focus is on enhanced interagency coordination, security, medical support and оператив response to possible emergencies. As of the morning of September 9, more than approximately 15,000 pilgrims had already arrived in Uman. Most traditionally come from Israel, followed by the United States and European countries. We traditionally expect the main influx immediately before the celebrations. According to the forecast, there may be up to 40,000 pilgrims," Taburets said.

He said he would not disclose the exact number of law enforcement officers and other Security and Defense Forces personnel involved in maintaining public order, noting that 17 Israeli police officers had also been working in Uman since last week.

"This is not about one additional service or one single measure. In fact, for the period of the pilgrimage, we are forming a separate enhanced system of security, medical care and оператив response. Every year, Uman faces a very significant short-term strain on its urban infrastructure. Therefore, preparations cover not only security, but also the work of municipal services, water supply and wastewater disposal, waste removal, transport, medical support and the sanitary condition of the areas," Taburets added.

The head of the Regional Military Administration recalled that since September 4, a special entry, exit and movement regime has been in effect in the pilgrimage area. It provides for enhanced control of traffic flows, inspections at entrances to the relevant area, restrictions on movement along certain sections and additional measures to prevent prohibited or potentially dangerous items from being brought into the celebration area.

"Our approach is comprehensive: maximum prevention, constant monitoring of the situation and readiness to respond quickly to any scenario, from a minor offense to an air threat or emergency," the head of the Regional Military Administration concluded.

The U.S. Embassy urged Americans to refrain from making a pilgrimage to Uman for Rosh Hashanah

The Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy region reported that a consolidated unit made up of personnel from various services had been assembled in the city: operatives, investigators, patrol police officers, dialogue police officers, officers of the special-purpose police battalion, canine handlers, bomb disposal experts, as well as rescuers from the State Emergency Service, the National Guard and others.

"A checkpoint regime is in effect at the entrances to the pilgrimage area: police officers check individuals and vehicles. The city's streets are patrolled by foot and vehicle police units. Security measures have been strengthened under martial law, and Ukrainian law enforcement officers are serving jointly with their Israeli colleagues until the celebrations conclude," the police statement said.

In a comment to UNN, the police reported that no serious violations involving pilgrims had been recorded, noting that pilgrims were continuing to arrive in Uman.

A checkpoint regime is in effect, and streets are patrolled by foot and vehicle patrols — how security was tightened in Uman during Rosh Hashanah