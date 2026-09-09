15,000 pilgrims have already arrived in Uman — how the city is ensuring safety during Rosh Hashanah

$44.470.0051.640.04
ukenru
Exclusive
05:07 PM • 800 views
15,000 pilgrims have already arrived in Uman — how the city is ensuring safety during Rosh HashanahPhoto
03:56 PM • 9534 views
Drone threat beyond the Arctic Circle: Russia complains that Ukraine attacked a plant in Yamal
03:33 PM • 10538 views
In the Odrex doctors’ case, the court heard the defense’s objections concerning one of those accused of medical negligence
12:42 PM • 19156 views
Putin distorted the situation on the front for Trump to pressure Ukraine - ISW
September 9, 08:54 AM • 27095 views
Russia attacked the Kharkiv–Izium train with a Shahed drone; there are casualties
September 9, 06:47 AM • 35347 views
In Kyiv, an enemy UAV struck a 24-story building; there are casualties
September 9, 06:18 AM • 33256 views
Rubio: Ukraine–Russia negotiations may resume soon, the US is preparing a plan
September 9, 04:39 AM • 47914 views
Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine have exceeded its combined losses in all wars over the past 80 years – General StaffPhoto
September 9, 04:31 AM • 45496 views
Germany said that Ukrainian men of conscription age should return home
September 9, 04:22 AM • 36572 views
The border crossing point with Moldova ceased operations following a Russian attack: there are fatalities and injured people
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
1.8m/s
47%
746mm
Popular news
Putin is making the same mistake as the Third Reich — Sikorski on the strikes against UkraineSeptember 9, 07:18 AM • 6806 views
In central Warsaw, a Polish man beat a Ukrainian tourist and was placed under arrestSeptember 9, 09:43 AM • 9392 views
EU court rejects Hungary's lawsuit over frozen Russian assets - Reuters11:44 AM • 14046 views
Near Kyiv, a newborn girl fell from the sixth floor; she could not be saved12:13 PM • 5052 views
Ukrainian vehicle license plates — what types there are and what the letters and numbers meanPhoto01:26 PM • 15533 views
Publications
Ukrainian vehicle license plates — what types there are and what the letters and numbers meanPhoto01:26 PM • 15673 views
How to unclog a sewer at home: effective methods without unnecessary expenseSeptember 9, 06:00 AM • 41424 views
From 22 weeks: how premature babies are cared for
Exclusive
September 8, 05:02 PM • 54176 views
The curfew will be shortened, and mobile shelters will be installed at railway stations — what will change for Kyiv region from September 10September 8, 04:16 PM • 55508 views
Memes, advertising, and medical confidentiality: how an Odrex doctor accused of medical negligence uses social media to apply pressurePhotoSeptember 8, 02:22 PM • 58424 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Iryna Terekh
Denys Shtilerman
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson spoke about the diagnosis after which doctors gave her about 10 years to liveSeptember 9, 01:05 AM • 42752 views
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised by King Charles III’s decision regarding their statusSeptember 8, 11:05 PM • 43643 views
Salma Hayek celebrated her 60th birthday with revealing photos from a swim in the oceanPhotoSeptember 8, 10:06 PM • 39448 views
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 96846 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 91585 views
Actual
Heating
Shahed-136
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Cruise missile
MIM-104 Patriot

15,000 pilgrims have already arrived in Uman — how the city is ensuring safety during Rosh Hashanah

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

Security, medical services, and emergency response have been reinforced in Uman for Rosh Hashanah. More than 15,000 Hasidic Jews have arrived in the city, with up to 40,000 expected.

15,000 pilgrims have already arrived in Uman — how the city is ensuring safety during Rosh Hashanah

An enhanced system of security, medical care and оператив response is being established in Uman for the period of the Rosh Hashanah celebrations. More than 15,000 Hasidic Jews have already arrived in the city, while a total of up to 40,000 pilgrims is expected, UNN writes. 

Details 

As Cherkasy Regional Military Administration head Ihor Taburets told UNN, holding Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman has been an event of international scale for many years, so we have considerable practical experience in organizing such a pilgrimage. However, preparations are adjusted every year, taking into account the security situation, the experience of the previous year and the projected number of people.

"This year, our main focus is on enhanced interagency coordination, security, medical support and оператив response to possible emergencies. As of the morning of September 9, more than approximately 15,000 pilgrims had already arrived in Uman. Most traditionally come from Israel, followed by the United States and European countries. We traditionally expect the main influx immediately before the celebrations. According to the forecast, there may be up to 40,000 pilgrims," Taburets said. 

He said he would not disclose the exact number of law enforcement officers and other Security and Defense Forces personnel involved in maintaining public order, noting that 17 Israeli police officers had also been working in Uman since last week.

"This is not about one additional service or one single measure. In fact, for the period of the pilgrimage, we are forming a separate enhanced system of security, medical care and оператив response. Every year, Uman faces a very significant short-term strain on its urban infrastructure. Therefore, preparations cover not only security, but also the work of municipal services, water supply and wastewater disposal, waste removal, transport, medical support and the sanitary condition of the areas," Taburets added. 

The head of the Regional Military Administration recalled that since September 4, a special entry, exit and movement regime has been in effect in the pilgrimage area. It provides for enhanced control of traffic flows, inspections at entrances to the relevant area, restrictions on movement along certain sections and additional measures to prevent prohibited or potentially dangerous items from being brought into the celebration area.

"Our approach is comprehensive: maximum prevention, constant monitoring of the situation and readiness to respond quickly to any scenario, from a minor offense to an air threat or emergency," the head of the Regional Military Administration concluded. 

The U.S. Embassy urged Americans to refrain from making a pilgrimage to Uman for Rosh Hashanah03.09.26, 23:45 • 4911 views

The Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy region reported that a consolidated unit made up of personnel from various services had been assembled in the city: operatives, investigators, patrol police officers, dialogue police officers, officers of the special-purpose police battalion, canine handlers, bomb disposal experts, as well as rescuers from the State Emergency Service, the National Guard and others.

"A checkpoint regime is in effect at the entrances to the pilgrimage area: police officers check individuals and vehicles. The city's streets are patrolled by foot and vehicle police units. Security measures have been strengthened under martial law, and Ukrainian law enforcement officers are serving jointly with their Israeli colleagues until the celebrations conclude," the police statement said. 

In a comment to UNN, the police reported that no serious violations involving pilgrims had been recorded, noting that pilgrims were continuing to arrive in Uman. 

A checkpoint regime is in effect, and streets are patrolled by foot and vehicle patrols — how security was tightened in Uman during Rosh Hashanah07.09.26, 21:32 • 4582 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Israel
National Guard of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
United States
Uman