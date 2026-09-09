Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised by King Charles III’s decision regarding their status

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised that they had not known in advance about King Charles III's letter clarifying their status after their return to the United Kingdom. Despite the move, the couple will remain non-working members of the royal family, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

The King issued the clarification on September 7 following a series of inquiries about the status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The arrangements reached after they stepped down from royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020 remain in effect.

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A representative for Harry and Meghan told the BBC that they were "slightly surprised that they had not been informed about it in advance". The couple's team received a copy of the letter approximately an hour before its publication, but was unable to contact Harry in time, as he was attending a meeting.

Security issues will be decided separately

One of the main issues following Harry and Meghan's return remains security for their family. A special committee involving representatives of the British Home Office is to determine what level of taxpayer-funded protection will be provided to the Sussexes while they are in England.

Harry and Meghan returned to England with 7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet on August 26. The move is not yet considered permanent, but according to media reports, the children have already been enrolled in a local school.

Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the United Kingdom with their children for an "extended period" - media