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Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the United Kingdom with their children for an "extended period" - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1756 views

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children arrived in the United Kingdom on a private jet. The family will remain private and live there for an extended period.

Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the United Kingdom with their children for an "extended period" - media

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet have returned to the United Kingdom for an "extended period." NBC News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Prince Harry and his family made a second attempt to start a new life by returning to the United Kingdom on Wednesday after living in California for six years.

The 41-year-old Harry and his 45-year-old wife Meghan arrived on a private plane with their two children - 7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes declined to comment on exactly where the family would live, citing privacy and security concerns. However, the spokesperson confirmed that they brought their dogs with them, although their chickens will remain in Montecito, California, where the family has lived since 2020.

They are returning for an "extended period"

- the publication's source said.

It is noted that Harry and Meghan shocked the British royal family six years ago when they decided to step down as working members of the royal family, ultimately choosing a quieter life in the affluent coastal enclave of Santa Barbara.

Harry and Meghan will remain private individuals and non-working members of the royal family

- the publication's sources added.

We remind you

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew from California to Birmingham on a private flight.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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