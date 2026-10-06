The Air Force recorded the takeoff of three enemy Tu-160 bombers
Kyiv • UNN
Three Tu-160s took off from Russia's Belaya airfield. In the event of missile launches, they are expected to enter Ukrainian airspace after 03:00.
Against the backdrop of warnings about the possibility of a massive attack, the Air Force reported the takeoff of three Tu-160 aircraft from the Russian Belaya airfield, UNN reports.
The takeoff of three Tu-160 aircraft from the Belaya airfield has been recorded! If cruise missiles are launched, they are expected to enter Ukrainian airspace at approximately after 03:00
The Air Force urged people not to ignore air raid alerts and to remain in shelters.
We remind you
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians were preparing a massive strike, the Air Force was ready to respond, and also urged Ukrainians to respond to air raid alerts.