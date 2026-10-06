The Air Force recorded the takeoff of three enemy Tu-160 bombers

Tu-160. File photo

Against the backdrop of warnings about the possibility of a massive attack, the Air Force reported the takeoff of three Tu-160 aircraft from the Russian Belaya airfield, UNN reports.

The takeoff of three Tu-160 aircraft from the Belaya airfield has been recorded! If cruise missiles are launched, they are expected to enter Ukrainian airspace at approximately after 03:00 - the statement says.

The Air Force urged people not to ignore air raid alerts and to remain in shelters.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians were preparing a massive strike, the Air Force was ready to respond, and also urged Ukrainians to respond to air raid alerts.