$44.990.1550.530.16
ukenru
04:18 PM • 2898 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Varkhan robotic system — technical specifications and battlefield strengths
Exclusive
03:28 PM • 10053 views
Could Russian strikes on the bridges divide Kyiv into two banks? An expert outlined a scenario
03:04 PM • 9794 views
Ukraine’s FP-1/FP-2 could carry eight SPYS interceptors: Quantum WIY Industries unveiled the concept
02:47 PM • 9414 views
Nepal ends search and rescue operations after floods — what about the missing
02:03 PM • 11106 views
New record — the dollar exchange rate in Ukraine has exceeded 45 hryvniasPhoto
01:11 PM • 17237 views
She posed for photographs with a gun and has a "F*ck Joe Biden" T-shirt — Trump brought a 24-year-old journalist onto his media teamPhotoVideo
12:55 PM • 11319 views
ATB commented on the hacker attack on its website — should customers be concerned about a data leakPhoto
Exclusive
11:37 AM • 32519 views
FP-7 expands Ukraine’s strike capabilities against Russia: expert names potential targets
Exclusive
10:48 AM • 37764 views
Ukraine prepares to restore air connections: will domestic carriers be able to return
October 5, 09:38 AM • 24128 views
2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine awarded for discoveries in optogenetics
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
1.1m/s
59%
751mm
Popular news
Former Prince Andrew sues police over arrest amid Epstein case - mediaOctober 5, 06:34 AM • 44812 views
How to select, clean, and store fresh button mushrooms safelyOctober 5, 09:49 AM • 31420 views
A Return to the Roots and a Graphic Revolution — Gears of War: E-Day Game ReleasePhotoVideo12:15 PM • 24227 views
Whisky to be sent into space for maturation for the first timePhoto01:20 PM • 12319 views
Already 77% of hospitals in the capable network are fully autonomous02:20 PM • 9722 views
Publications
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Varkhan robotic system — technical specifications and battlefield strengths04:18 PM • 2912 views
Could Russian strikes on the bridges divide Kyiv into two banks? An expert outlined a scenario
Exclusive
03:28 PM • 10060 views
Already 77% of hospitals in the capable network are fully autonomous02:20 PM • 9980 views
A Return to the Roots and a Graphic Revolution — Gears of War: E-Day Game ReleasePhotoVideo12:15 PM • 24357 views
FP-7 expands Ukraine’s strike capabilities against Russia: expert names potential targets
Exclusive
11:37 AM • 32521 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Ihor Terekhov
Novak Djokovic
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
China
Germany
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Energy workers discovered a hamster on high-voltage lines and carried out a real rescue operationVideo03:42 PM • 2888 views
He hit a fan in the face with the ball — “neutral” Russian Medvedev disqualified at tournament in BeijingVideo03:25 PM • 3332 views
A painting bought for $30 and found in a “dark corner” was sold at auction for $1.35 millionVideo02:03 PM • 7954 views
Whisky to be sent into space for maturation for the first timePhoto01:20 PM • 12437 views
She posed for photographs with a gun and has a "F*ck Joe Biden" T-shirt — Trump brought a 24-year-old journalist onto his media teamPhotoVideo01:11 PM • 17240 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Falcon 9
Dassault Rafale
Starlink
Heating

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Varkhan robotic system — technical specifications and battlefield strengths

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2940 views

The Ukrainian Varkhan unmanned ground complex transports hundreds of kilograms of cargo over dozens of kilometers. The system has all-wheel drive, replaceable batteries and several control systems.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Varkhan robotic system — technical specifications and battlefield strengths

The Ministry of Defence has codified and authorized the Varkhan unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) for supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is designed to perform a wide range of military logistics missions: delivering weapons, ammunition, equipment, hardware, and more, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Defence.

Tactical and technical characteristics (TTC) of the Varkhan UGV

The Varkhan UGV was manufactured at a Ukrainian defense enterprise in response to requests from military personnel who need the appropriate equipment to perform logistics tasks. The engineers incorporated all the defenders’ requirements into its design.

The Varkhan unmanned ground platform is highly versatile, reliable, and durable. It is built on an all-wheel-drive chassis with a 4×4 wheel arrangement, dependent suspension, and ground clearance of more than 200 mm. The design ensures good off-road capability and allows the system to move confidently across difficult terrain, in severe off-road conditions, marshland, and sand. 

The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can do21.09.26, 17:49 • 58219 views

The platform is equipped with quick-release batteries, enabling it to carry out missions  continuously.

Strengths of the Varkhan system on the battlefield

The Varkhan unmanned ground vehicle demonstrated high tactical and technical characteristics during testing. Its capabilities are sufficient to transport hundreds of kilograms of cargo over several dozen kilometers. In addition, the Varkhan UGV has several communication/control systems. 

The Varkhan system meets the requirements of modern high-intensity warfare:

  • continuous operation;
    • reliable, durable components and assemblies;
      • a clear control algorithm;
        • availability of spare parts and consumables;
          • high tactical and technical characteristics;
            • extensive logistics capabilities;
              • ease of maintenance.

                The Varkhan UGV is part of an ecosystem of integrated solutions. It includes T-Bone ground control stations, antennas, masts, repeaters, and rotary mechanisms. 

                The Ministry of Defense codified the unique all-wheel drive motorcycle MUL.E23.07.26, 15:19 • 4161 view

                Combining these products makes it possible to develop integrated solutions for controlling unmanned systems and ensuring stable communications.

                It should be recalled

                Earlier, the Ministry of Defence codified the Zmiі Mini Strike reconnaissance and strike UGV.  It was designed jointly with engineers from one of the most effective combat brigades of the Defense Forces and manufactured taking into account more than four years of wartime experience and analysis of the combat use of ground drones on the battlefield.

                Antonina Tumanova

                War in UkraineTechnologiesPublications
                Technology
                War in Ukraine
                Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
                Armed Forces of Ukraine