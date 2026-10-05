The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Varkhan robotic system — technical specifications and battlefield strengths

The Ministry of Defence has codified and authorized the Varkhan unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) for supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is designed to perform a wide range of military logistics missions: delivering weapons, ammunition, equipment, hardware, and more, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Defence.

Tactical and technical characteristics (TTC) of the Varkhan UGV

The Varkhan UGV was manufactured at a Ukrainian defense enterprise in response to requests from military personnel who need the appropriate equipment to perform logistics tasks. The engineers incorporated all the defenders’ requirements into its design.

The Varkhan unmanned ground platform is highly versatile, reliable, and durable. It is built on an all-wheel-drive chassis with a 4×4 wheel arrangement, dependent suspension, and ground clearance of more than 200 mm. The design ensures good off-road capability and allows the system to move confidently across difficult terrain, in severe off-road conditions, marshland, and sand.

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The platform is equipped with quick-release batteries, enabling it to carry out missions continuously.

Strengths of the Varkhan system on the battlefield

The Varkhan unmanned ground vehicle demonstrated high tactical and technical characteristics during testing. Its capabilities are sufficient to transport hundreds of kilograms of cargo over several dozen kilometers. In addition, the Varkhan UGV has several communication/control systems.

The Varkhan system meets the requirements of modern high-intensity warfare:

continuous operation;

reliable, durable components and assemblies;

a clear control algorithm;

availability of spare parts and consumables;

high tactical and technical characteristics;

extensive logistics capabilities;

ease of maintenance.

The Varkhan UGV is part of an ecosystem of integrated solutions. It includes T-Bone ground control stations, antennas, masts, repeaters, and rotary mechanisms.

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Combining these products makes it possible to develop integrated solutions for controlling unmanned systems and ensuring stable communications.

It should be recalled

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence codified the Zmiі Mini Strike reconnaissance and strike UGV. It was designed jointly with engineers from one of the most effective combat brigades of the Defense Forces and manufactured taking into account more than four years of wartime experience and analysis of the combat use of ground drones on the battlefield.