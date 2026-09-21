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The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can do

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2776 views

The Ukrainian UAT.GYURZA-01, based on the Dodge RAM 5500, carries five military personnel and nearly 2 tons of cargo. The pickup is protected according to STANAG 4569.

The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can do

The Ministry of Defence has codified and approved for supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine the UAT.GYURZA-01 PICKUP armored pickup truck, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Defence. 

The vehicle is designed to transport personnel and cargo and perform a wide range of tasks in the combat zone.

The Ukrainian UAT.GYURZA-01 armored pickup for the needs of the Defense Forces

The UAT.GYURZA-01 PICKUP was manufactured at a Ukrainian defense enterprise with several years of experience in creating armored vehicles for the Defense Forces. 

The enterprise’s large, medium-sized, and small armored vehicles have successfully carried out military missions to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty since 2022.  

The UAT.GYURZA-01 PICKUP armored pickup was designed in response to requests from military personnel who require armored vehicles that are as versatile, reliable, durable, and easy to operate as possible. 

The pickup confirmed its stated characteristics and broad capabilities. The vehicle has expanded the existing fleet of domestic armored vehicles. 

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Features and armor protection of the new pickup based on the Dodge RAM 5500

The UAT.GYURZA-01 PICKUP armored pickup was built on the basis of one of the most reliable and effective multifunctional civilian pickups – the Dodge RAM 5500. 

The domestic armored vehicle has the following features: 

  • bullet and fragmentation protection of the hull at Level 2 in accordance with the STANAG 4569 standard;  
    • mine protection of levels Za and Зb in accordance with the STANAG 4569 standard;
      • a high body strength threshold;  
        • reliable, durable components;
          • an understandable (civilian) control algorithm;
            • availability of spare parts and consumables;
              • high tactical and technical characteristics;
                • broad logistical capabilities.

                  In addition, the UAT.GYURZA-01 PICKUP is easy to maintain.

                  Tactical and technical characteristics of the UAT.GYURZA-01 PICKUP

                  The armored pickup weighs slightly more than 8 tons, can carry 5 fully equipped military personnel and almost 2 tons of cargo. It can reach a speed of up to 110 km/h. 

                  Its fuel supply is sufficient for 800 km on dirt roads and up to 1,000 km on roads with a hard surface. 

                  Thanks to its design features, the pickup can overcome difficult off-road terrain, dense undergrowth, marshland, and bogs.  

                  UAT.GYURZA-01 PICKUP onboard systems for protection and surveillance

                  The UAT.GYURZA-01 PICKUP armored vehicle is equipped with innovative protection and surveillance systems necessary for carrying out military missions:  

                  • external surveillance system;
                    • television observation system;
                      • electronic protection system;
                        • fire suppression system for the cabin and engine compartment;
                          • ventilation and air-conditioning system;
                            • powerful winch. 

                              If necessary, the vehicle can be additionally equipped with a semi-automatic tire inflation system, an anti-fragmentation shield, a filtration and ventilation unit, and more. 

                              Previously mentioned

                              Earlier, the Ministry of Defence codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the domestic "Humvee"—the "Desna" armored vehicle. It has a low silhouette, moderate weight, and exceptional off-road capabilities.

                              Antonina Tumanova

                              War in UkraineTechnologiesPublications
                              War in Ukraine
                              Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine