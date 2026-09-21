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Up to 16 hours of waiting: dozens of trains are running with delays amid Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1342 views

Ukrzaliznytsia reported delays of dozens of trains ranging from 20 minutes to 16 hours and 33 minutes amid Russian attacks. The Mykolaiv–Kyiv service is the most delayed.

Up to 16 hours of waiting: dozens of trains are running with delays amid Russian attacks

Dozens of passenger trains are delayed en route amid continued Russian shelling. As of 11:32 a.m. on Monday, September 21, services were running 20 minutes to more than 16 hours behind schedule. This is reported by UNN, citing Ukrzaliznytsia.

Which trains are the most delayed

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the Mykolaiv–Kyiv train has the longest delay. The service is 16 hours and 33 minutes behind schedule. The Mykolaiv–Lviv train is also delayed by 12 hours and 40 minutes. The Kryvyi Rih–Chernivtsi and Kryvyi Rih–Rakhiv services are delayed by 11 hours and 58 minutes.

The Dnipro–Uzhhorod train is delayed by 10 hours and 36 minutes, while the Lviv–Dnipro service is delayed by 7 hours and 36 minutes, as is the Truskavets–Dnipro service.

The Przemyśl–Zaporizhzhia and Uzhhorod–Dnipro trains are also delayed by more than 5 hours; Odesa–Kharkiv, with a delay of 4 hours and 50 minutes.

Delays to Kyiv and international destinations

Other delayed trains include Kyiv–Chełm, delayed by 3 hours and 35 minutes; and Kyiv–Warsaw, by 3 hours and 12 minutes.

Uzhhorod–Kyiv is delayed by 2 hours and 56 minutes. The Przemyśl–Kyiv service is delayed by 2 hours and 24 minutes, as is Warsaw–Kyiv.

We would like to remind you

Russia continues its systematic attacks on the railway network throughout Ukraine, so some trains are forced to operate with significant delays for safety reasons.

Alla Kiosak

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