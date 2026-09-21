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What is celebrated on September 21 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

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On September 21, the International Day of Peace, World Alzheimer's Day, and World Gratitude Day are observed. Armenia and Malta celebrate their independence.

What is celebrated on September 21 in Ukraine and around the world

On September 21, Ukraine and the world observe the International Day of Peace and World Alzheimer's Day, while Armenia and Malta celebrate their Independence Days. According to the church calendar under the new style, the Feast of Saint Quadratus, Apostle of the Seventy, and the Finding of the Relics of Saint Demetrius of Rostov are commemorated, UNN writes.

Peace Day in Ukraine and the International Day of Peace

An official holiday in Ukraine, established by a presidential decree in 2002, which coincides annually with the International Day of Peace under the auspices of the UN (established in 1981 by a decision of the General Assembly). The event is dedicated to strengthening the ideals of peace, ceasefires, rejecting violence, and resolving armed conflicts. For Ukraine, amid Russia's full-scale aggression, this day is of exceptional importance, symbolizing the Ukrainian people's aspiration to restore justice, de-occupy their territory, and establish lasting and secure peace.

 World Alzheimer's Day

A global medical and social observance established in 1994 at the initiative of Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI) and with the support of the World Health Organization. The event aims to expand public knowledge about neurodegenerative diseases, overcome the stigmatization of people with dementia, promote preventive factors, and support families and caregivers who look after seriously ill patients.

 World Gratitude Day

An unofficial international holiday established in 1965 in Hawaii during an international meeting of spiritual leaders and endorsed under the patronage of a UN meditation group. The day encourages people to express sincere gratitude to relatives, colleagues, service members, medical professionals, and everyone who contributes to society's well-being, promoting emotional well-being and psychological resilience.

 International Zero Emissions Day

An environmental initiative launched in 2008 by environmental activist Ken Wallace in Canada. The day aims to give the planet a "pause" from burning fossil fuels, encouraging people to minimize the use of electricity generated by coal- and gas-fired power plants, limit the use of cars with internal combustion engines, and draw governments' attention to accelerating the transition to renewable energy sources.

 Independence Day of Armenia

The country's main national holiday commemorating the results of the nationwide referendum held on September 21, 1991, when more than 99% of citizens voted to leave the Soviet Union and restore the sovereign Armenian state. The day is marked by official flag-raising ceremonies, formal award ceremonies honoring prominent figures, and festive concerts.

 Independence Day of Malta

An official state holiday commemorating the proclamation of the island nation's sovereignty and its withdrawal from the British Empire on September 21, 1964, while retaining membership in the British Commonwealth. The event is accompanied by ceremonial events in Valletta, military parades, and performances by national orchestras.

The Commemoration Day of Saint Quadratus, Apostle of the Seventy, of Athens

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint Quadratus, Apostle of the Seventy, of Athens, who preached the Apostolic teaching in Athens and Magnesia in the 2nd century and was consequently stoned and starved to death in prison under Emperor Hadrian. On this day, they also commemorate the finding of the relics of Saint Demetrius, Metropolitan of Rostov—a native of the Kyiv region, a prominent Ukrainian church figure, writer, and theologian of the 17th–18th centuries, and author of the fundamental work "Chet'i-Minei" (The Lives of the Saints).

 According to the old calendar, believers celebrate one of the Twelve Great Feasts—the Nativity of the Most Holy Theotokos (the Lesser Purification). The feast was established in honor of the birth of the Virgin Mary to the righteous Joachim and Anna in Jerusalem. In Ukrainian folk tradition, this day was considered a harvest festival, a women's day, and the beginning of autumn weddings, when people gave thanks to God for the grain harvested and prayed for the protection of their families.

Oleksandra Mesenko

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