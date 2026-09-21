$44.6651.24
ukenru
10:32 PM • 10 views
State Duma elections, half of the protocols processed: results and the first reactions from party leaders
10:16 PM • 996 views
Umerov said there had been significant progress in talks with the United States; 1–2 key issues remain – Axios
08:45 PM • 10340 views
Trump repeatedly asked Zelenskyy to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries during a phone call – Axios
08:05 PM • 12793 views
Ukraine will become one of the main topics of the UN General Assembly in New York
06:46 PM • 20048 views
"The peace track is priority No. 1": Zelenskyy and Trump agree to meet in New York
Exclusive
September 20, 04:31 PM • 23600 views
A Russian UAV struck an "Eco-Market" warehouse in the Kyiv region — photo reportPhoto
Exclusive
September 20, 03:43 PM • 19492 views
Astrological forecast for September 21–27: The Sun will move into Libra, and the week will end with a Full Moon in Aries
September 20, 12:26 PM • 22340 views
Russian strikes halted plants that produced 90% of Ukraine’s steel - Financial Times
Exclusive
September 20, 09:46 AM • 26929 views
Astrological forecast for September 21–27: the autumnal equinox and the full moon
September 20, 08:51 AM • 22975 views
The Moscow oil refinery halted operations after an attack by Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
1m/s
72%
748mm
Popular news
The Russians struck an evacuation point in Kramatorsk with an aerial bombPhotoVideoSeptember 20, 01:04 PM • 7090 views
Almost 900 cases of sexual violence by the Russian Federation — Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds to the UN report September 20, 02:27 PM • 5734 views
Wine was poured over Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar during a festivalVideoSeptember 20, 02:59 PM • 14519 views
Former Kremlin political prisoner Mykola Karpiuk killed at the frontSeptember 20, 04:14 PM • 5432 views
The elections to the State Duma have concluded in russia: "United Russia" and 4 other parties clear the threshold07:02 PM • 16058 views
Publications
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhotoSeptember 18, 04:16 PM • 63493 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideoSeptember 18, 03:58 PM • 82140 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideoSeptember 18, 02:57 PM • 57819 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
Exclusive
September 18, 02:32 PM • 72169 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 01:22 PM • 66400 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Klitschko
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
New York City
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Christine Taylor revealed how she was robbed at gunpoint in the '90s10:05 PM • 378 views
Hollywood stars gathered in Malibu for a memorial ceremony for Hayden Panettiere09:05 PM • 2000 views
Ben Affleck revealed why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner declined to star with him in a new filmSeptember 19, 10:49 AM • 32790 views
Serena Williams rarely appears in public with her entire family; this time, she came with her husband and two daughtersPhotoSeptember 19, 08:47 AM • 32192 views
Kendall Jenner responded to long-standing rumors about a romance with Cara DelevingneSeptember 19, 06:32 AM • 33099 views
Actual
Film
Series
Fox News
Facebook
Financial Times

Umerov said there had been significant progress in talks with the United States; 1–2 key issues remain – Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

Rustem Umerov said there had been significant progress in talks with the United States. The number of disagreements has been reduced to 1–2 key issues.

Umerov said there had been significant progress in talks with the United States; 1–2 key issues remain – Axios

The head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Rustem Umerov, said there had been “significant progress” following talks with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Kyiv. According to him, the number of disagreements had decreased from several dozen to 1–2 key issues, Axios reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

Umerov spoke positively about the course of the negotiations and emphasized that the United States is focused on finding ways to end the war.

The trend is positive. The United States is extremely focused on ending the war in Ukraine. The United States understands the situation on the battlefield and is signaling to everyone that this terrible war must end

– Umerov said.

Umerov commented on Witkoff’s work

Umerov also responded to a report by the Kyiv Independent claiming that the Ukrainian government was allegedly increasingly disappointed with the work of U.S. President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

According to him, this information is not true.

Steve did an excellent job together with us. We are not wasting time and are maintaining our focus on finding solutions

– Umerov said.

Witkoff and Kushner visited Kyiv in early September after talks in Moscow. At the time, the sides also reported progress in efforts to resume negotiations on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Trump repeatedly asked Zelenskyy to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries during a phone call – Axios20.09.26, 23:45 • 10341 view

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv