Umerov said there had been significant progress in talks with the United States; 1–2 key issues remain – Axios

The head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Rustem Umerov, said there had been “significant progress” following talks with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Kyiv. According to him, the number of disagreements had decreased from several dozen to 1–2 key issues, Axios reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

Umerov spoke positively about the course of the negotiations and emphasized that the United States is focused on finding ways to end the war.

The trend is positive. The United States is extremely focused on ending the war in Ukraine. The United States understands the situation on the battlefield and is signaling to everyone that this terrible war must end – Umerov said.

Umerov commented on Witkoff’s work

Umerov also responded to a report by the Kyiv Independent claiming that the Ukrainian government was allegedly increasingly disappointed with the work of U.S. President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

According to him, this information is not true.

Steve did an excellent job together with us. We are not wasting time and are maintaining our focus on finding solutions – Umerov said.

Witkoff and Kushner visited Kyiv in early September after talks in Moscow. At the time, the sides also reported progress in efforts to resume negotiations on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Trump repeatedly asked Zelenskyy to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries during a phone call – Axios