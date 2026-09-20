$44.6651.24
ukenru
12:26 PM • 1168 views
Russian strikes halted plants that produced 90% of Ukraine’s steel - Financial Times
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 13455 views
Astrological forecast for September 21–27: the autumnal equinox and the full moon
08:51 AM • 15022 views
The Moscow oil refinery halted operations after an attack by Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs
September 20, 05:50 AM • 20572 views
Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs struck a Moscow oil refineryPhotoVideo
September 20, 04:22 AM • 29249 views
Keep persecuting Ukrainians: Poland's defense minister accused Sejm deputies of playing into Russia's handsVideo
September 20, 03:30 AM • 24973 views
The Defense Forces destroyed a warehouse complex in the Moscow region with drones - Fire PointPhoto
September 19, 07:33 PM • 28470 views
Elections to the Russian State Duma: United Russia has 53.5% of the vote; ballot stuffing was not absent
September 19, 05:29 PM • 31142 views
For the second time in one day: The SBU struck a jet-powered "Geran-5" with a new interceptor drone Video
September 19, 02:35 PM • 30465 views
Expansion of U.S. sanctions over the deportation of Ukrainian children to russia: Trump signed the law
September 19, 11:51 AM • 29875 views
Strikes a thousand kilometres deep into the Russian Federation: the Ministry of Defence explained how deep strikes are exhausting Russia’s war machineVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+24°
1m/s
46%
753mm
Popular news
Russia came under attack by strike drones overnight — mediaVideoSeptember 20, 02:36 AM • 11331 views
What is celebrated on September 20 in Ukraine and around the worldSeptember 20, 02:55 AM • 10757 views
Weather on September 20: where fog and clearing skies are expected in UkrainePhotoSeptember 20, 03:59 AM • 5032 views
Minus one and a half thousand personnel: General Staff reports Russia’s losses in the war over the past dayPhotoSeptember 20, 04:46 AM • 6610 views
In the Kherson region, Russians struck a monastery with a drone; one priest was killed and four were injuredSeptember 20, 05:14 AM • 10035 views
Publications
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhotoSeptember 18, 04:16 PM • 49900 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideoSeptember 18, 03:58 PM • 68551 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideoSeptember 18, 02:57 PM • 46163 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
Exclusive
September 18, 02:32 PM • 60734 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 01:22 PM • 54935 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Hakan Fidan
Denys Shtilerman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipro (city)
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ben Affleck revealed why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner declined to star with him in a new filmSeptember 19, 10:49 AM • 24786 views
Serena Williams rarely appears in public with her entire family; this time, she came with her husband and two daughtersPhotoSeptember 19, 08:47 AM • 24920 views
Kendall Jenner responded to long-standing rumors about a romance with Cara DelevingneSeptember 19, 06:32 AM • 26485 views
Antonio Banderas's 29-year-old daughter rarely appears in public: what she looks like nowPhotoSeptember 19, 05:52 AM • 31773 views
From antihero to hero – Obolon goalkeeper Fedorivskyi became the second goalkeeper in UPL history to score a goal from open playVideoSeptember 18, 04:55 PM • 25821 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Social network
BFM TV
Series

Russian strikes halted plants that produced 90% of Ukraine’s steel - Financial Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1186 views

Ukraine’s three main steel mills have shut down following Russian strikes. The plants accounted for about 90% of steel production.

Russian strikes halted plants that produced 90% of Ukraine’s steel - Financial Times

Ukraine’s three main steel mills, which together produced about 90% of the country’s steel, have halted operations following Russian strikes. This is reported by the Financial Times, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Financial Times, the Zaporizhzhia plant came under another Russian strike on Thursday. In particular, two ballistic missiles hit the facility, marking the fourth attack on the steelmaking enterprise in less than a month.

As of today, Ukraine no longer has a steel industry

- Oleksandr Vodoviz, head of the office of the chief executive officer of Metinvest, a steel and mining company that owns two of the three plants targeted in recent attacks, told the Financial Times.

Moreover, according to him, the ballistic missiles were aimed specifically at the plants’ blast furnaces.

They knew everything about the plant; they knew exactly where to strike

- Vodoviz said.

At the same time, according to the publication, Metinvest and ArcelorMittal said that the plants, which together produce 90 percent of the country’s steel, are currently idle.

Right now, we do not understand how long repairs will take - days, weeks, months or years

 - the official said.

He also added that the shutdown of the plants, which together employ more than 15,000 people, could have serious consequences "and a huge impact on tax revenues."

Additionally

Earlier this month, ballistic missile strikes knocked out Ukraine’s three remaining main steel mills in the industrial centers of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, killing 17 plant workers.

Reminder

Over the course of a week, Russia used more than 2,000 drones, 1,700 aerial bombs and 19 missiles. The strikes damaged civilian and critical infrastructure.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Explosions
Fires
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Financial Times
Ukraine