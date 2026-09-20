Russian strikes halted plants that produced 90% of Ukraine’s steel - Financial Times
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine’s three main steel mills have shut down following Russian strikes. The plants accounted for about 90% of steel production.
Ukraine’s three main steel mills, which together produced about 90% of the country’s steel, have halted operations following Russian strikes. This is reported by the Financial Times, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Financial Times, the Zaporizhzhia plant came under another Russian strike on Thursday. In particular, two ballistic missiles hit the facility, marking the fourth attack on the steelmaking enterprise in less than a month.
As of today, Ukraine no longer has a steel industry
Moreover, according to him, the ballistic missiles were aimed specifically at the plants’ blast furnaces.
They knew everything about the plant; they knew exactly where to strike
At the same time, according to the publication, Metinvest and ArcelorMittal said that the plants, which together produce 90 percent of the country’s steel, are currently idle.
Right now, we do not understand how long repairs will take - days, weeks, months or years
He also added that the shutdown of the plants, which together employ more than 15,000 people, could have serious consequences "and a huge impact on tax revenues."
Additionally
Earlier this month, ballistic missile strikes knocked out Ukraine’s three remaining main steel mills in the industrial centers of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, killing 17 plant workers.
Reminder
Over the course of a week, Russia used more than 2,000 drones, 1,700 aerial bombs and 19 missiles. The strikes damaged civilian and critical infrastructure.