Keep persecuting Ukrainians: Poland's defense minister accused Sejm deputies of playing into Russia's hands

The Defense Forces destroyed a warehouse complex in the Moscow region with drones - Fire Point

Elections to the Russian State Duma: United Russia has 53.5% of the vote; ballot stuffing was not absent

For the second time in one day: The SBU struck a jet-powered "Geran-5" with a new interceptor drone

Expansion of U.S. sanctions over the deportation of Ukrainian children to russia: Trump signed the law

Strikes a thousand kilometres deep into the Russian Federation: the Ministry of Defence explained how deep strikes are exhausting Russia’s war machine

The Defense Forces struck Russian drone control centers, a training ground and warehouses — General Staff

The HUR showed the Japanese delegation components of a ballistic missile from North Korea

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The scenario repeats: the defense of the Odrex doctor has again filed a motion to recuse the judge