Minus one and a half thousand personnel: General Staff reports Russia’s losses in the war over the past day
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, Russia lost 1,560 military personnel, 4 tanks, and 56 artillery systems. Russia’s total personnel losses have reached approximately 1,517,990.
The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion reached approximately 1,517,990 personnel as of September 20. Over the past day, Russia lost another 1,560 military personnel, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Details
Over the past day, the Defense Forces also destroyed 4 tanks, 4 armored combat vehicles, 56 artillery systems, 3 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 2 enemy air defense systems.
In addition, over the past day Russia lost 1,833 operational-tactical-level UAVs and 423 vehicles and fuel tanks.
Russia's total losses
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian losses have amounted to 12,356 tanks, 25,361 armored combat vehicles, 50,067 artillery systems, 2,146 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1,659 air defense systems.
The enemy has also lost 442 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 525,965 operational-tactical-level UAVs, 5,111 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines.
In addition, the Defense Forces have destroyed 151,345 enemy vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,716 units of special equipment, and 2,695 ground robotic systems. The data is being уточнено.
Recall
The Third Army Corps stated that during the "Vivaldi" offensive operation in the northern part of Donetsk region, it managed to inflict losses on the elite Russian UAV unit "Rubicon," resulting in its removal from the Lyman-Borova direction.
Russia has entered a new phase of total war against Ukraine - The Economist18.09.26, 07:31 • 14856 views