Canada wants to join the EU's €90 billion loan to Ukraine

Canada seeks to join the European Union’s €90 billion loan program to support Ukraine. This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Balázs Ujvári, UNN reports, citing Euronews.

Details

It is noted that technical consultations are currently underway between the EU and Canada.

I can confirm that Canada has expressed interest in joining the €90 billion loan to support Ukraine. We are working closely with Canada, and the relevant technical negotiations are progressing very actively - the publication quotes Ujvári as saying.

The authors point out that including Canada in the loan program would allow Ukraine to purchase weapons and ammunition from Canadian defense companies and bypass the “Made in Europe” requirements governing the credit line.

“The more countries participate, the better. This could ensure that Ukraine receives the best and most appropriate equipment for its defense needs,” the European Commission spokesperson said.

Reminder

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed granting Canada the status of the European Union’s first associated member.

The EU was surprised by von der Leyen’s statement about Canada’s “associate membership” – the bloc’s countries were not informed about it