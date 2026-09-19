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He fired at least 10 shots at two people: a man was detained in the Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

In Vasylkiv, a 32-year-old man wounded two local residents with a traumatic pistol. He was notified of suspicion and faces up to 7 years in prison.

He fired at least 10 shots at two people: a man was detained in the Kyiv region

Law enforcement officers in the Kyiv region detained a man who used a traumatic pistol and wounded two local residents. He faces up to seven years in prison, the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kyiv region reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the incident occurred in the city of Vasylkiv near one of the children's playgrounds. Police said that in the evening, an unknown man approached a group of people, made a remark, and began using obscene language toward two citizens.

Subsequently, one of the men wanted to approach the suspect, but the latter punched his opponent twice in the face. Immediately afterward, the attacker took a device for firing rubber bullets from a shoulder bag and fired at least ten shots at both citizens. As a result of the incident, two victims, aged 42 and 30, with non-penetrating gunshot wounds were taken to a medical facility

 - the post says.

Law enforcement officers detained the attacker: he turned out to be a 32-year-old local resident.

The detainee was notified of suspicion on charges of hooliganism committed with the use of an object prepared in advance for inflicting bodily harm (Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier

In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, a man activated a munition and was injured. Three other people were also injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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