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From antihero to hero – Obolon goalkeeper Fedorivskyi became the second goalkeeper in UPL history to score a goal from open play

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Obolon goalkeeper Nazarii Fedorivskyi scored a header against Chornomorets and salvaged a 1–1 draw. He became the second goalkeeper to score from open play in the UPL.

From antihero to hero – Obolon goalkeeper Fedorivskyi became the second goalkeeper in UPL history to score a goal from open play

In the match of the 7th round between "Chornomorets" and "Obolon", the "brewers'" goalkeeper Nazarii Fedorivskyi, who "conceded" a penalty in his own box in the first half, achieved a unique feat. The goalkeeper became the first in 16 years to score a goal from open play in the Ukrainian Premier League, reports UNN

Details 

The match in Odesa was scheduled to begin at 13:00, but due to an air raid alert in the city, the game was postponed to 13:15, and was then interrupted again in the 12th minute. Overall, the match lasted more than 4 hours. 

The enemy attacked an administrative building in the center of Odesa: the fire engulfed several floors, with 5 people reported injured18.09.26, 17:42 • 1636 views

In the 37th minute, the match's main protagonist, Fedorivskyi, brought down Chornomorets forward Kirilo Popov in his own penalty area, and the referee awarded a penalty, which the fouled player himself went to take. However, the spot kick had to wait until the all-clear for the air raid alert, which sounded precisely as the Odesa player was preparing to take the penalty. After the match resumed, Popov beat Fedorivskyi

In the 92nd minute, with "Obolon" trailing 1–0, they won a corner, and Fedorivskyi went into the penalty area. He proved the quickest in the "sailors'" box and headed the ball past Chidjoke Anigbosо — 1–1. 

After the match, Fedorivskyi said that he "didn't understand what had happened".

"I decided that I would simply focus on the ball. I wouldn't look for a position or anything else. I would just stand in place, focus on the ball and find my moment," the goalkeeper said. 

It should be noted that Fedorivskyi became only the second goalkeeper in the history of the elite division of the Ukrainian Championship to score a goal from open play. 

The first such case occurred in October 2010, when Kryvbas goalkeeper Yevhen Borovyk secured a draw in a match against Kyiv's Arsenal. 

Overall, Fedorivskyi became the fourth goalkeeper to score a goal in the Ukrainian Premier League. 

Previously, besides Borovyk, this had been achieved by Volyn goalkeeper Mykhailo Burch, who has 5 goals to his name (all from penalties), as well as Chornomorets goalkeeper Oleh Suslov, who scored two goals in the Ukrainian Premier League — both also from penalties. 

Incidentally, there could have been more goalkeeper goals from the spot, but Mykhailo Burch failed to convert two more penalties, while Vitalii Reva of Kyiv's CSKA missed once. 

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Pavlo Bashynskyi

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Air raid alert
Odesa