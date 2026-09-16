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Tsyhankov scored his debut goal for "Ajax" 12 minutes after coming on

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

Viktor Tsyhankov scored his first goal for "Ajax" in the match against «Willem II». The Amsterdam side won 5–1.

Tsyhankov scored his debut goal for "Ajax" 12 minutes after coming on

Ukrainian winger Viktor Tsyhankov scored his first goal for Amsterdam-based "Ajax." The Ukrainian found the net in a landslide Dutch league victory over "Willem II," reports UNN.

Details

Tsyhankov began the rescheduled Eredivisie matchweek 3 fixture on the bench and came on in the 57th minute, replacing Steven Berghuis.

In the 69th minute, the Ukrainian received a pass from Oscar Gloukh and sent the ball into the bottom corner with his left foot, making it 3–0.

First goal since his summer transfer

In the end, "Ajax" thrashed "Willem II" 5–1. In addition to Tsyhankov, Davy Klaassen, Julian Brandt, Oscar Gloukh and Kasper Dolberg scored for the Amsterdam side.

For the 28-year-old Ukrainian, this is already his second goal contribution for his new club. On September 12, Tsyhankov provided his first assist for "Ajax" in a match against "Fortuna," which the Amsterdam side also won 5–1.

Tsyhankov joined "Ajax" from Spain's "Girona" at the end of August 2026. He made his debut for the Amsterdam club on September 5 in a match against PSV.

UEFA Europa League 2026/27: schedule and participants of the league phase 15.09.26, 12:40 • 13455 views

Stepan Haftko

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