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Ukraine lost to Hungary and dropped to third place in its Nations League group

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2108 views

The Ukrainian national team lost 1–2 to Hungary in a nominally home Nations League match. Andrea Maldera's team suffered its second consecutive defeat.

Ukraine lost to Hungary and dropped to third place in its Nations League group

The Ukrainian national football team suffered its second consecutive defeat in the Nations League group stage. In a nominally home match, Andrea Mald​era's side lost to Hungary, UNN reports.

Details

The first half was played with the "blue and yellows" in complete control, but Ocheretko and Ponomarenko squandered their chances to score — 0:0.

At the beginning of the second half, the Hungarians converted what was nearly their only chance at that point, with Milan Toth scoring — 0:1.

In the 83rd minute, Roman Yaremchuk equalized after a corner kick — 1:1.

However, in the very next attack, the Hungarians secured the victory through Gabor Jurek — 1:2.

Following this match, Ukraine dropped to third place in Group 2 of the Nations League and now trail the Hungarians by three points and the Northern Irish by four.

Recall

Before the match, bookmakers considered Ukraine the favorite. Bets on a victory for the "blue and yellows" were accepted at odds of 2.29, a draw at 3.40, and a win for the visitors at 3.

I needed a physically well-developed midfielder — Maldera on calling up debutant Varfolomieiev24.09.26, 20:41 • 31885 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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