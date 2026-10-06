"No longer in the faction": European Solidarity confirms Honcharenko's expulsion

People's Deputy of Ukraine Oleksii Honcharenko no longer represents the "European Solidarity" faction in the Verkhovna Rada. This was stated by European Solidarity MP Volodymyr Viatrovych, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, there is a fundamental difference between a discussion about political tactics and disagreements over the country's basic values and strategic course.

Oleksii Honcharenko's public positions on ending the war and the future security architecture of Ukraine have diverged from the position of "European Solidarity" and its ideological principles - Viatrovych noted.

He added that the broad public discussion sparked by Oleksii Honcharenko's proposals had demonstrated one obvious thing: the authorities must finally begin an honest conversation with society about how they see a realistic path to a ceasefire and a just peace.

Context

A few days ago, MP Oleksii Honcharenko published a series of posts about the possible logic of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. He proposes starting with issues that could potentially be agreed upon at the first stage

The day before, the "European Solidarity" faction decided that it could not continue a "shared political path" with Oleksii Honcharenko "due to ideological differences."

Honcharenko's "peace plan" sparked a wave of criticism and stirred up social media.

"A very bad sign" - Honcharenko said that he found a "listening device" in his car