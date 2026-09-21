"A very bad sign" - Honcharenko said that he found a "listening device" in his car

MP Oleksii Honcharenko said that he had discovered a "wiretap" in his car and added that he had already called the police, UNN reports.

I found a wiretap in my car. I’m showing what it all looks like. I’ve already called the police and will definitely look into this - Honcharenko said.

He stressed that a wiretap in the car of a Member of Parliament, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, and the head of a temporary investigative commission "is a very bad sign".

I will talk about this in the Verkhovna Rada, at the temporary investigative commission, and definitely at PACE. If anyone thought they could put pressure on me in this way, I will disappoint them, because I’m doing just fine under pressure - Honcharenko concluded.

The mayor of Lviv said that a "wiretap" had been found in his official car