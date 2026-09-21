"A very bad sign" - Honcharenko said that he found a "listening device" in his car
Kyiv • UNN
MP Oleksii Honcharenko said that he discovered a listening device in his car and called the police. He plans to raise this issue in parliament, at the Temporary Investigative Commission and the PACE.
MP Oleksii Honcharenko said that he had discovered a "wiretap" in his car and added that he had already called the police, UNN reports.
I found a wiretap in my car. I’m showing what it all looks like. I’ve already called the police and will definitely look into this
He stressed that a wiretap in the car of a Member of Parliament, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, and the head of a temporary investigative commission "is a very bad sign".
I will talk about this in the Verkhovna Rada, at the temporary investigative commission, and definitely at PACE. If anyone thought they could put pressure on me in this way, I will disappoint them, because I’m doing just fine under pressure
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