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"A very bad sign" - Honcharenko said that he found a "listening device" in his car

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

MP Oleksii Honcharenko said that he discovered a listening device in his car and called the police. He plans to raise this issue in parliament, at the Temporary Investigative Commission and the PACE.

"A very bad sign" - Honcharenko said that he found a "listening device" in his car

MP Oleksii Honcharenko said that he had discovered a "wiretap" in his car and added that he had already called the police, UNN reports. 

I found a wiretap in my car.  I’m showing what it all looks like. I’ve already called the police and will definitely look into this 

- Honcharenko said. 

He stressed that a wiretap in the car of a Member of Parliament, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, and the head of a temporary investigative commission "is a very bad sign". 

I will talk about this in the Verkhovna Rada, at the temporary investigative commission, and definitely at PACE. If anyone thought they could put pressure on me in this way, I will disappoint them, because I’m doing just fine under pressure 

- Honcharenko concluded.

The mayor of Lviv said that a "wiretap" had been found in his official car18.09.26, 15:15 • 2503 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
Oleksiy Honcharenko