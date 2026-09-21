Ukrainians are preparing for the most difficult wartime winter due to the threat of prolonged outages of electricity, heating, and water – Bloomberg

Ukraine is preparing for a winter that could become the hardest since the beginning of the full-scale war due to the threat of new massive Russian strikes on energy and heating infrastructure. Russia has recently reduced its use of ballistic missiles, which may indicate that it is stockpiling them ahead of the cold season, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

Concerns intensified after last winter, when prolonged freezing temperatures and Russian strikes led to days-long disruptions to electricity, heating, and water supplies in major cities. In Kyiv, temperatures fell below -20°C, while some residents of Troieshchyna were left without centralized heating.

The EU is preparing record support for Ukraine amid a harsh winter: how it will help Kyiv

Amid expected attacks, Ukrainians are already preparing backup options. Some people are moving to homes with autonomous heating, buying generators, warm clothing, and firewood. According to one of Bloomberg's sources, firewood prices have risen by approximately 70–80% over the year.

Ukraine lacks missiles for Patriot systems

One of the main problems remains the shortage of air defense assets, particularly interceptor missiles for Patriot systems, which are needed to counter Russian ballistic missiles.

Since August, Russia has significantly reduced its use of ballistic missiles in favor of jet-powered drones. Bloomberg notes that this may indicate the accumulation of missiles for strikes on Ukraine's energy and heating systems during the cold season, which usually begins in late October or early November.

The European Commission wants to direct up to €20 billion from the SAFE program to defense projects with Ukraine; the EU is surprised

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that Ukraine needs at least 300 Patriot interceptor missiles to get through the winter. European allies plan to raise the issue of additional deliveries during meetings in New York this week.

Government preparations

The Ukrainian government, meanwhile, is preparing for the worst-case scenario. The authorities plan to expand the network of "Points of Invincibility," while European partners are supplying spare parts for power plants and equipment for heating systems.

According to Bloomberg, Ukraine's energy infrastructure is now better protected against Russian strikes than before. At the same time, Kyiv's allies fear that Russia will try to use winter attacks on critical infrastructure to increase pressure on Ukraine.

The British Prime Minister will ask Trump to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles before winter