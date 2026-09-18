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Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Rabies was detected in a cat in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi District. A veterinarian advises vaccinating animals annually and immediately washing wounds after being bitten.

Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal

Rabies is a deadly disease for humans and warm-blooded animals. It is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal. What signs should alert owners, and what should they do if their pet is bitten by an unknown animal? Veterinarian, veterinary dermatologist and dietitian, and Doctor of Philosophy in Veterinary Medicine Eduard Kotliarov told a UNN journalist.

Details

According to the information from the Main Department of the State Production and Consumer Service, a case of rabies in a cat was recorded in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district.

A meeting of the Kyiv City Extraordinary Anti-Epizootic Commission was held, during which the issue of confirming a case of rabies in a cat in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital was considered 

– the post says.

Representatives of the State Production and Consumer Service, district administrations, veterinary services and other responsible institutions took part in the commission’s meeting.

Rabies prevention requires continuous and coordinated work by veterinary and medical services, local self-government bodies, as well as a responsible attitude on the part of animal owners. We remind pet owners of the need for timely rabies vaccination and compliance with the rules for keeping animals 

– the agency emphasized.

At the same time, according to information from the Public Health Center of Ukraine, the number of people seeking help because of bites or contact with animals that may be infected with rabies has been increasing in Ukraine in recent years:

  • 2023 - 1,845 inquiries;
    • 2024 - 2,507 inquiries;
      • 2025 - 2,531 inquiries.

        Cases of rabies among people are also being recorded: one case of rabies was recorded in 2023, two cases each in 2024 and 2025, and as of March 1, 2026, one more case. Unfortunately, all cases ended in the patients’ deaths 

        – the Public Health Center said in its post.

        Against the backdrop of the new case, veterinarian Eduard Kotliarov explained why the disease is dangerous, how it is transmitted and what to do after a bite.

        According to the doctor, rabies is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal, most often through a bite. Eduard Kotliarov emphasizes that the virus enters the body through damaged skin or mucous membranes and travels to the central nervous system. That is why it is important not to wait for symptoms to appear after a bite, but to seek medical attention as quickly as possible.

        Extremely dangerous. There is basically nothing worse. This is a disease that cannot be treated at all. That is, it is always 100% fatal for everyone. All warm-blooded animals can become ill, from cows, horses, mice, hedgehogs, cats, squirrels and foxes to rhinoceroses, giraffes and everything in the world 

        – the veterinarian explains.

        In Ukraine, according to the doctor, wild foxes, stray cats and dogs may pose the main danger, and infection occurs when the saliva of an infected animal gets into a wound or onto damaged mucous membrane. At the same time, the virus does not necessarily have to enter the bloodstream directly, as it travels through the body along nerve fibers.

        Any small scratch—that is, a breach of the integrity of the skin or mucous membrane—if it is a wound into which the virus gets, allows it to find a nerve ending somewhere. Literally from the moment the virus enters the wound until the moment it reaches the brain, all these therapeutic vaccinations and sera administered in hospitals can be given, and in that case there is still a chance of survival 

        – Kotliarov noted.

        After a bite or scratch from a suspicious animal, the doctor advises immediately washing the wound and going to a hospital. Eduard Kotliarov notes that anywhere from several days to a year may pass between infection and the onset of symptoms, but the timing depends, in particular, on how far from the head the bite site is located.

        The wound must be thoroughly washed with laundry soap, and you should immediately go to a hospital to begin preventive treatment. If this is done as soon as possible after the bite, the effectiveness of these measures is very high, and, as a rule, everything ends well 

        – the veterinarian emphasizes.

        The veterinarian advises paying particular attention to vaccinating pets. According to him, under Ukrainian law, dogs and cats must be vaccinated against rabies every year, as such vaccination remains the primary way to protect an animal from the disease.

        Absolutely. The main thing is for vaccination to be regular. According to the law, every animal must receive a rabies vaccination annually. If an animal is not vaccinated, even a doctor at a clinic has the right to refuse to treat it. This is important not only to protect the animal itself, but also for the safety of people who come into contact with it. A vaccinated pet has a significantly lower risk of falling ill after contact with a potentially infected animal, so annual vaccination should not be neglected 

        – Kotliarov emphasized.

        At the same time, if a pet is bitten by an unknown dog or another animal, the first thing to find out is whether it was vaccinated.

        If your own animal is unvaccinated and is bitten by some unknown, suspicious animal, quarantine is required. You simply need to isolate the animal for two weeks and observe it. If everything is fine with it during those two weeks—it eats, drinks, and behaves normally—then everything is okay. If your own animal is vaccinated, the risk is significantly lower. But in any case, after contact with a suspicious animal, you need to closely monitor its condition 

        – the veterinarian explains.

        In Kyiv, veterinarian Eduard Kotliarov advises animal owners to be especially careful in areas near forests, where wild animals may appear. During walks, the veterinarian recommends not letting dogs go far off the leash and not allowing them to come into contact with unknown animals. Particular caution should be exercised during the dark hours of the day.

        Do not let them off the leash unnecessarily, do not come into contact with stray animals, and do not walk in places where the animal could run off and come into contact with someone unknown. Also, do not let the animal out unnecessarily at night, when it is dark and it is impossible to see who is walking where—in other words, keep it close to you or constantly within sight 

        – he stresses.

        As for the signs of rabies, according to the veterinarian, they may be noticeable in an animal’s behavior. At the same time, owners should not attempt to determine the diagnosis themselves based solely on behavior.

        An animal that has contracted rabies can usually be identified by its behavior. It may become suspiciously aggressive, its consciousness may be confused, or, conversely, an aggressive animal may suddenly become unnaturally affectionate. Sick animals also often exhibit excessive salivation and foaming at the mouth, since the virus is released precisely through saliva. Therefore, in the event of any sudden and atypical changes in an animal’s behavior, it is better not to approach it and to avoid contact 

        – Kotliarov summed up.

        The veterinarian emphasizes that the most important protection for pets remains vaccination and preventing dangerous contacts. In the event of a bite or scratch from a suspicious animal, one should immediately  seek medical or veterinary assistance.

        ATTENTION! This material is intended solely for informational purposes. If you are concerned about health problems, consult a doctor. 

        Alla Kiosak

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        Animals
        Ukraine
        Kyiv