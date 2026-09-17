Abandoning support for Ukraine would mean a risk to the freedom of all of Europe — Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he was not prepared to give up supporting Ukraine despite calls from some German politicians to reconsider military assistance to Kyiv. This is reported by Clash Report, UNN informs.

Details

According to Merz, abandoning support for Ukraine would mean risking the freedom of all of Europe.

Anyone who today believes that we should abandon Ukraine in its struggle for freedom will tomorrow abandon freedom throughout Europe, ladies and gentlemen - Merz said.

He emphasized that under no circumstances would he follow this path, "those who want to may follow it, but I will not".

Context

A few days ago, co-leader of the far-right German party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) Alice Weidel stated that her political force wanted to end financial and military assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier, National Rally Vice President Louis Aliot promised to end aid to Kyiv if Le Pen won the French presidential election.

Only idiots or traitors can rejoice at the AfD's triumph in Germany — Tusk