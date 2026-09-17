A unique mintage of "Chervona Ruta" coins was struck in Ukraine: what is depicted on them

A new silver commemorative coin, "Chervona Ruta – The Voice of Generations," was presented in Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the NBU.

There are songs that resonate through the decades and become the voice of generations. Volodymyr Ivasiuk’s "Chervona Ruta" is one such song. It has been sung by different generations of Ukrainians. It has sounded at festivals and family celebrations, from stages and simply among friends. It resonated in different times and united people who might not have known one another but knew these words and this melody. Decades pass, yet even today young performers sing "Chervona Ruta" anew, once again confirming that Ukrainian song has its own voice – sincere, strong, recognizable, and ever new - the statement reads.

The NBU noted that it was this song and its author that the new silver commemorative coin, "Chervona Ruta – The Voice of Generations," was dedicated to .

What does the coin look like?

The coin’s denomination is 10 hryvnias. It is made of 925 sterling silver and weighs 31.1 g.

The obverse of the coin depicts a stylized portrait of Volodymyr Ivasiuk at a piano, with sheet music and a pen. The artist’s monogram is placed on the piano, while in the background are the Carpathian Mountains, from which a river flows, its shape resembling a violin. The riverbed, extending through a collection of works from which the legend begins, symbolically connects the obverse of the coin with its reverse. To the right of the portrait is a stylized flower of the red ruta, and above it is the silhouette of a girl holding a flower.

Silver coins issued in Ukraine to mark the 30th anniversary of the hryvnia — what makes the mintage unique

The reverse features a river that transforms into a musical staff with a fragment of the melody of "Chervona Ruta," breaking through the stones of the regime and giving freedom to the flower of the red ruta – a symbol of national spirit, cultural identity, love, and light, which continues to resonate through the ages.

▪️Artist – Oleksandra Kuchynska.

▪️Sculptors – Volodymyr Atamanchuk and Anatolii Demianenko.

▪️Mintage – up to 10,000 pieces.

Ukraine has issued a unique commemorative silver coin marking the 35th anniversary of Independence