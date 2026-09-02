Silver coins issued in Ukraine to mark the 30th anniversary of the hryvnia — what makes the mintage unique

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the hryvnia, the National Bank of Ukraine has put into circulation a commemorative silver coin, "On the 30th Anniversary of the Monetary Reform in Ukraine," UNN reports, citing the NBU.

Details

The coin is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the monetary reform carried out in Ukraine, which marked the introduction into circulation of the national monetary unit bearing the historic name "hryvnia."

The monetary reform lasted two weeks – from September 2 to 16, 1996. During this period, coupon-karbovanets were freely exchanged, without restrictions, for the new monetary unit – the hryvnia. And as of September 17, 1996, the hryvnia became the sole legal tender throughout Ukraine. This was an important stage in establishing Ukraine’s economic independence.

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"Our new commemorative coin is dedicated not only to the anniversary of the monetary reform. It reminds us of the journey that Ukraine and the hryvnia have taken together over thirty years. During this time, the hryvnia has become a symbol of the state’s resilience; its emergence forever affirmed Ukraine’s right to independently determine its economic future. Today, it is our responsibility to safeguard trust in the national currency and do everything to ensure that the hryvnia remains the currency of a strong, free European state," said National Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi.

About the coin’s design

The commemorative coin "On the 30th Anniversary of the Monetary Reform in Ukraine" has a denomination of 1 hryvnia and is made of 925 sterling silver; its minting quality category is "special uncirculated," and the fine precious-metal content is 31.1 g. The coin’s edge is smooth with incuse inscriptions. The coin is decorated with selective gilding. Its mintage is up to 5 000 pieces.

The obverse of the coin reproduces the design of the 1-hryvnia circulating coin of the 2018 design. The small State Coat of Arms of Ukraine is depicted at the top; in the center, framed by an Old Rus ornament, are the inscriptions: UKRAINE / 1 / HRYVNIA, as well as the logo of the National Bank of Ukraine’s Banknote and Minting Works (on the right); at the bottom is the year of minting – 2026.

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The reverse of the coin reproduces the design of the first 1-hryvnia circulating coin, which was in circulation until 2018 (it is currently being gradually withdrawn from circulation). The year of the monetary reform in Ukraine – 1996 – has been added at the bottom; in the center, framed by an ornament of stylized branches, are the inscriptions: 1 / HRYVNIA.

The idea and design adaptation are by Andriy Sahach.

Obverse artist – Volodymyr Demianenko. Reverse artist – Vasyl Lopata.