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The “Stand Together!” coin has entered the world’s top 10

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

A Ukrainian coin won the award for the most inspiring coin in the “Coin of the Year” competition. It is dedicated to the resilience of the military and the unity of Ukrainians.

The “Stand Together!” coin has entered the world’s top 10

The commemorative coin "Stand Together!" won the "Most Inspirational Coin" category and was included among the 10 best coins in the world according to the results of this year's prestigious international "Coin of the Year" competition, UNN reports.

The competition results were announced on August 27, 2026, during the World’s Fair of Money in  Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania, USA).

"International recognition of Ukrainian commemorative coins is recognition of the strength of our symbols and meanings. The "Stand Together!" coin tells the world about the hundreds of thousands of military personnel defending Ukraine. It is a call for unity in all the hottest areas where Ukraine's struggle continues. I sincerely thank artist Andrii Sahach, who managed to embody this story in an artistic image that resonated in hearts far beyond Ukraine. I am proud that Ukrainian numismatics once again confirms its high level and достойно represents our state on the international stage," said Andrii Pyshnyi, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine.

About the "Stand Together!" commemorative coin

The "Stand Together!" commemorative coin was put into circulation on February 24, 2025, to mark the third anniversary of the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It is dedicated to the steadfastness of Ukrainian military personnel who selflessly defend their homeland, and to the unity of all Ukrainians on the path toward a just peace.

The coin has a face value of 5 hryvnias and is made of nickel silver. Its mintage is up to 50 000 pieces in souvenir packaging.

The obverse of the coin  depicts Ukrainian defenders joining hands in a collective handshake within a circle of unity. This composition emphasizes solidarity before battle and readiness to defend their native land. In the background, lines of defense and directions of military operations are schematically depicted, visually recalling the trident.

The reverse continues the theme of the obverse, depicting soldiers confidently advancing. The inscription STAND TOGETHER is arranged in a semicircle in the upper part of the coin, along with stylized images of military equipment symbolizing the strength and might of the Ukrainian army. Behind the soldiers is a reliable home front, represented by silhouettes of civilians in various professions who work, help, and donate every day for the sake of achieving peace.

Artist – Andrii Sahach. Sculptors: Volodymyr Atamanchuk, Anatolii Demianenko.

About the international "Coin of the Year" competition

The international "Coin of the Year" competition is held annually by the authoritative numismatic publication World Coin News with the support of The Journal of East Asian Numismatics. This year, the competition was held for the 43rd time.

International experts selected the winners from among approximately 600 coins from 41 countries worldwide, issued in 2025.

At the first stage of the competition, the 100 best coins were selected (10 coins in each of the 10 categories), including two Ukrainian commemorative coins: 

  • "Stand Together!" (nickel silver, face value of 5 hryvnias, artist – Andrii Sahach) – in the "Most Inspirational Coin" category;
    • "The World of Couture Art. Liubov Panchenko" (silver, face value of 10 hryvnias, artist – Andrii Sahach) – in the "Best Artistic Coin" category.

      Ukraine has issued a unique commemorative silver coin marking the 35th anniversary of Independence24.08.26, 17:59 • 39991 view

      Antonina Tumanova

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