A Russian UAV struck an "Eco-Market" warehouse in the Kyiv region — photo report

On Sunday, September 20, a Russian UAV struck the warehouse of "Eco-Market" in the village of Shchaslyve, Boryspil district, Kyiv region. A fire broke out at the site, UNN photojournalist reported.

Details

Photos showing the aftermath of the enemy attack have appeared online.

A fire broke out in warehouse premises in Boryspil district. Efforts to extinguish the fire are currently underway. A canopy and a car at a private residence were also damaged in the district - said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

We remind you

In the hospital, a child who was injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region died. The number of people killed in the region has risen to four.