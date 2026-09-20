A Russian UAV struck an "Eco-Market" warehouse in the Kyiv region — photo report
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Shchaslyve, a Russian UAV struck an "Eco-Market" warehouse. A fire broke out at the attack site, and photos of the aftermath have emerged.
On Sunday, September 20, a Russian UAV struck the warehouse of "Eco-Market" in the village of Shchaslyve, Boryspil district, Kyiv region. A fire broke out at the site, UNN photojournalist reported.
Details
Photos showing the aftermath of the enemy attack have appeared online.
A fire broke out in warehouse premises in Boryspil district. Efforts to extinguish the fire are currently underway. A canopy and a car at a private residence were also damaged in the district
We remind you
In the hospital, a child who was injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region died. The number of people killed in the region has risen to four.