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Zelenskyy confirmed an attack on an important oil industry facility in the Moscow region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that an oil enterprise and a logistics facility of the Russian Federation in the Moscow region had been hit. The attack was carried out using Ukrainian long-range weapons.

Zelenskyy confirmed an attack on an important oil industry facility in the Moscow region

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this night, in the Moscow region, Ukrainian warriors struck one of the key enterprises of Russia’s oil industry and the aggressor’s logistics facility. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"In the Moscow region, our long-range responses had a very tangible impact this night. One of the key enterprises of the Russian oil industry and the aggressor’s logistics facility were struck. These are billions of dollars that support the war machine," the president said.

According to the data provided, the operation involved: FP-1, RZ-100, MICH-2000, "Palianytsia," Vendetta, "Liutyi," "Bars," "Flamingo," "Sichen," Pelican.

"I thank our warriors for their precision: the SBU together with the SBS, SSO, HUR and SZRU. Sanctions were also imposed on an enterprise in the Voronezh region. Moscow should not build layered air-defense rings at the expense of other regions, but should end its brutal war and choose peace. Steps toward de-escalation are on the table—in energy and food security. Political will is needed. I thank everyone who strengthens Ukraine’s long-range capabilities. I am grateful to everyone who complements our long-range responses with sanctions responses. Glory to Ukraine!" Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

To remind you

Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs struck a Moscow oil refinery, where a fire broke out. The drones also destroyed a warehouse complex in the Moscow region.

Alla Kiosak

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