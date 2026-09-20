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What is celebrated on September 20 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

In Ukraine, Forestry Workers’ Day is observed, while under the auspices of UNESCO, World Student Sports Day is celebrated. Oncology-gynecology, paella, and the saints are also honored.

What is celebrated on September 20 in Ukraine and around the world

On September 20, Ukraine celebrates Forest Workers’ Day; worldwide, under the auspices of UNESCO, International Day of University Sport and World Gynecologic Oncology Day are observed, while Nepal celebrates Constitution Day. According to the church calendar under the new style, the day honors Saint Eustathius Placidas the Great Martyr and his family; under the old style, it marks the Forefeast of the Nativity of the Most Holy Theotokos and the commemoration day of the Martyr Sozon. UNN reports.

Forest Workers’ Day in Ukraine

An official professional holiday for forestry specialists, foresters, environmentalists, and workers in the timber-processing industry, established by a decree of the President of Ukraine in 1993 and observed annually on the third Sunday of September.

The event is dedicated to preserving and rationally using Ukraine’s forest resources, which cover more than 15% of the country’s territory. The holiday emphasizes the critical role of forestry workers in restoring forests, combating illegal logging, eliminating the consequences of forest fires, and demining forest areas affected by hostilities.

International Day of University Sport (International Day of University Sport)

An official date under the auspices of UNESCO, established in 2016 jointly with the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

The day is intended to emphasize the role of physical education, sports disciplines, and a healthy lifestyle in higher education institutions; promote the development of the youth sports movement; and strengthen intercultural dialogue and team spirit among students worldwide.

World Gynecologic Oncology Day (World Gynecologic Oncology Day / World GO Day) 

A global medical and educational initiative established by the European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO) and the European Network of Gynaecological Cancer Advocacy Groups (ENGOT).

The event is dedicated to raising women’s awareness of the symptoms, prevention, and early diagnosis of gynecologic cancers, promoting HPV vaccination, and expanding patients’ access to modern treatment.

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World Paella Day (World Paella Day)

An unofficial international gastronomic holiday launched in Valencia, Spain, to honor one of the best-known dishes in world cuisine.

The event brings together chefs and culinary enthusiasts, highlighting Valencia’s cultural heritage, traditional recipes for preparing rice with seafood, meat, and vegetables, as well as the skill involved in using an authentic paella pan.

Constitution Day of Nepal

The country’s main national holiday, established to commemorate the entry into force on September 20, 2015, of a new democratic Constitution.

The adoption of this fundamental document concluded a lengthy peace process following the abolition of the monarchy, establishing Nepal’s status as a federal democratic republic with a secular system and guarantees of rights for all ethnic groups.

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Commemoration Day of Saint Eustathius Placidas the Great Martyr

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint Eustathius Placidas the Great Martyr, his wife Theopistia, and their sons Agapius and Theopistus. Eustathius was a distinguished Roman military commander under Emperors Trajan and Hadrian who converted to Christianity after seeing a radiant cross between the antlers of a stag while hunting.

For refusing to sacrifice to pagan gods after a military victory, his entire household was subjected to brutal torture and suffered martyrdom in a red-hot bronze bull at the beginning of the second century.

This day also commemorates Saint Oleg, Prince of Bryansk (13th century), who renounced the princely throne, founded the Peter and Paul Monastery, and took monastic vows.

According to the old calendar, believers observe the Forefeast of the Nativity of the Most Holy Theotokos - a day of preparatory prayers before the first of the Twelve Great Feasts of the church year.

In addition, this day commemorates the Martyr Sozon, a shepherd from Cilicia who openly professed his faith in Christ at the beginning of the fourth century and destroyed pagan idols, for which he was burned at the stake.

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Oleksandra Mesenko

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