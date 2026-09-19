Denmark will allocate $275 million to Ukraine: the Ministry of Defense explained where the money will go

Ukraine will receive an extraordinary, 31st, package of military assistance from Denmark worth approximately $275 million. This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

These funds will be directed toward strengthening Ukraine’s air defence capabilities during the critical autumn-winter period.

Minister of Defence of Ukraine Yevhenii Khmara thanked his Danish counterpart Jeppe Bruus for fulfilling the agreements reached during a phone call earlier this week. Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Denmark has remained one of the leading states in providing military assistance to Ukraine and has consistently developed new effective formats of cooperation. We are grateful to the Government and Parliament of Denmark for their principled position and support for Ukraine, particularly amid Russia’s hybrid attacks and provocations against our allies - the ministry noted.

We remind you

Ukraine is to receive new S-300 Clone and GAM-67 surface-to-air missiles as part of the U.S.-approved air defence components package worth up to $2.68 billion. These are new developments, some of which will be capable of operating with Soviet-made systems that are already in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.