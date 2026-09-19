Ukraine’s losses have recently amounted to about 27,000 killed and wounded per month. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated this, reports UNN.

Details

The new Russian strategy and, above all, new technical capabilities—namely, jet-powered drones—also mean significantly greater losses on the Ukrainian side. Our partners from Ukraine told me that recently this has amounted to 27,000 killed and wounded every month. And these are, of course, unfortunately, in the saddest sense of the word, records in this regard - Tusk said.

We remind you

In an interview with Fox News, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that 50,000 Ukrainian service members had been killed and 400,000 wounded.