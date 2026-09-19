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Ukraine's losses amount to approximately 27,000 killed and wounded each month — Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

Donald Tusk said that Ukraine's losses amount to approximately 27,000 killed and wounded each month. He linked this to Russia's new tactics.

Ukraine's losses amount to approximately 27,000 killed and wounded each month — Tusk

Ukraine’s losses have recently amounted to about 27,000 killed and wounded per month. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated this, reports UNN

Details 

The new Russian strategy and, above all, new technical capabilities—namely, jet-powered drones—also mean significantly greater losses on the Ukrainian side. Our partners from Ukraine told me that recently this has amounted to 27,000 killed and wounded every month. And these are, of course, unfortunately, in the saddest sense of the word, records in this regard

- Tusk said.

We remind you 

In an interview with Fox News, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that 50,000 Ukrainian service members had been killed and 400,000 wounded.

Stepan Haftko

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