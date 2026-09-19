What is celebrated on September 19 in Ukraine and around the world

On September 19, Ukraine observes Inventors’ and Rationalizers’ Day and Pharmaceutical Workers’ Day; worldwide, people celebrate Digital Smiley’s Birthday and the Independence Day of Saint Kitts and Nevis, while according to the church calendar based on the new style, the holy martyrs Trophimus, Sabbatius, and Dorymedon are commemorated, UNN writes.

Inventors’ and Rationalizers’ Day of Ukraine

An official professional holiday established by a decree of the President of Ukraine in 1994, observed annually on the third Saturday of September.

The event honors Ukrainian scientists, engineers, designers, and innovators whose technical developments, patented inventions, and rationalization proposals advance the country’s industry, defense-industrial complex, medicine, and IT sector.

Pharmaceutical Workers’ Day of Ukraine

An official professional holiday established by a decree of the President of Ukraine in 1999, which also falls on the third Saturday of September.

The holiday is dedicated to representatives of the pharmaceutical industry—pharmacists, pharmacy professionals, scientists, drug developers, and medicine manufacturers—who ensure the country’s medical security, develop innovative medicines, and provide an uninterrupted supply of essential products.

Digital Smiley’s Birthday (Smiley Face / Emoticon Birthday)

An unofficial international observance dedicated to the event of September 19, 1982, when Carnegie Mellon University professor Scott Fahlman first proposed using the sequence of symbols :-) to mark humorous messages on an electronic bulletin board.

This simple symbol became the textual ancestor of modern emoji culture and the digital expression of emotions in online communication.

World Bone Marrow Donor Day

A global medical observance under the auspices of the World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA), held on the third Saturday of September.

It aims to express gratitude to millions of volunteer donors and raise public awareness of the importance of expanding hematopoietic stem cell donor registries to save patients with leukemia and other serious hematological diseases.

International Talk Like a Pirate Day

An unofficial parody holiday invented in 1995 by Americans John Baur and Mark Summers.

On this day, fans of pirate themes and popular culture around the world communicate using the slang of 17th–18th-century pirates, use characteristic exclamations, and dress in themed costumes.

Bloom's 6-year-old daughter chose a tattoo from "Pirates of the Caribbean" without even knowing about her father's role

Independence Day of Saint Kitts and Nevis

The main national holiday of the Caribbean island nation, established to commemorate the proclamation of full independence from Great Britain on September 19, 1983. The country gained sovereignty as a federal constitutional monarchy within the Commonwealth of Nations.

The Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs Trophimus, Sabbatius, and Dorymedon

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the holy martyrs Trophimus, Sabbatius, and Dorymedon, who suffered for the Christian faith in Antioch in the 3rd century during the persecutions under Emperor Probus.

This day also commemorates the Venerable Alexei of Holosiiv (Shepelev), a renowned Kyiv elder and ascetic of the 19th–20th centuries who became famous for his gift of clairvoyance and prayerful assistance.

According to the old calendar, believers observe the Commemoration of the Miracle of the Archangel Michael at Khonae (Colossae)—one of the best-known folk-religious holidays, known as Michael’s Miracle.

According to tradition, in the 4th century in Phrygia, the Archangel Michael appeared near a church and, striking the rock with his staff, split it open, directing into the fissure two mountain rivers that pagans had unleashed to flood the shrine.

The holy martyrs Eudoxius, Zeno, and Macarius are also commemorated on this day.

The Georgian Church condemned the use of the name of Saint Gabriel by a Russian Armed Forces unit fighting against Ukraine