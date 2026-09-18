Poland joined the creation of the Freyja anti-ballistic shield

Poland has joined the anti-missile coalition that brought together Ukraine and other allies to create the modern Freyja missile defense system, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on the social media platform X, UNN reports.

"As of today, Poland is part of this major project ... we have agreed on the forms and framework of this cooperation," Tusk said in a video posted on X.

Jesteśmy w Koalicji Antybalistycznej. pic.twitter.com/prtqKznHnB — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) September 18, 2026

Canada is ready to contribute its technologies to the Freyja anti-ballistic program - Zelenskyy

We remind you

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the antiballistic coalition implementing the Freyja project was expanding.

Ukraine and its partners have agreed on concrete steps to implement the Freyja anti-ballistic program, Zelenskyy says

What is Freyja

Freyja is a project initiated by Ukraine for a joint European antiballistic system. As of now, companies from 10 countries are working on it, while Fire Point, Kongsberg, Weibel, Saab, Diehl Defence, Hensoldt, Thales, Safran, Sener and Leonardo, among others, have joined its practical implementation. The system is intended to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

The project is being built around the Ukrainian FP-7.x interceptor missile developed by Fire Point, while other components are supplied by European manufacturers. As the UNN reported, Fire Point CEO and Technical Director Iryna Terekh said that development had reached the stage of technical integration of the entire ecosystem — radars, the launch system, the data transmission channel and the command center — while testing is being conducted up to twice a week.