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Canada is ready to contribute its technologies to the Freyja anti-ballistic program - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

Canada is ready to provide technologies for the Freyja program and has agreed to additional defense supplies. The parties are also working on the Drone Deal.

Canada is ready to contribute its technologies to the Freyja anti-ballistic program - Zelenskyy

Canada is ready to join the implementation of the European Freyja anti-ballistic program with its technologies. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this after a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, reports UNN.

According to him, during the meeting the parties discussed the virtually constant Russian ballistic missile and drone strikes.

"Mark assured me that Canada is ready to join our European FREYJA anti-ballistic program with its technologies. This is a necessary and timely step," the president said.

Following the talks, Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced additional defense supplies.

"Of course, we also had a very substantive discussion of promising bilateral projects in defense and the economy. In particular, our teams are currently working on the Drone Deal. We expect that we will be able to reach a full-fledged agreement in the near future," the president emphasized.

In addition, the parties discussed opportunities to ensure Ukraine's financial stability for this and next year. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Mark Carney for his readiness to help find the necessary funding for the budget and the needs of Ukrainian soldiers. 

Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEO10.09.26, 17:49 • 11392 views

It should be added

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy together with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre held a meeting with the heads of defense companies from partner countries dedicated to implementing the Freyja anti-ballistic program. The meeting was attended by the heads of the defense companies FirePoint, Kongsberg, Weibel, Saab, Diehl Defence, Hensoldt, Thales, Safran, Sener, and Leonardo. The parties agreed on what exactly leaders and government officials should do at their level, and what manufacturers and developers should do at theirs.

What is Freyja

Freyja is a project initiated by Ukraine for a joint European anti-ballistic system, the first track of the Anti-Ballistic Coalition, which comprises 10 countries and more than a dozen leading European defense companies. The system is intended to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

The project is being built around the Ukrainian FP-7.x interceptor missile developed by Fire Point, while other components are supplied by European manufacturers. As UNN reported, Fire Point's general and technical director Iryna Terekh said that development had reached the stage of technical integration of the entire ecosystem — radars, a launcher, a data transmission channel, and a command center — and that tests are being conducted up to twice a week. The system's first interception of a ballistic target is scheduled for 2027.

Yulia Melnyk

War in UkrainePolitics
Iryna Terekh
Fire Point
War in Ukraine
Jonas Gahr Støre
Canada
Norway
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine