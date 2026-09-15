NATO fighter jets shot down a drone that violated Lithuania’s airspace

NATO fighter jets destroyed a drone that violated Lithuania’s airspace and prompted an air raid alert. Delfi reports this, citing Vilmantas Vitkauskas, head of the National Crisis Management Center, UNN writes.

Details

Yes, a minute ago I received information about the successful destruction of the drone in Kaunas County – Vitkauskas said.

Earlier, the Lithuanian Armed Forces declared a yellow air threat level due to a potential danger. Residents were warned to be ready to move to shelters if the threat level increased.

Vilnius Airport restricted flights

Due to the appearance of the drone, Lithuanian Airports temporarily restricted the use of Vilnius Airport’s airspace.

After the drone was destroyed, the air raid alert was canceled. There is currently no information about the type or origin of the downed drone.

In Romania and the Baltic countries, alerts were announced at night and fighter jets were scrambled