NATO fighter jets shot down a drone that violated Lithuania’s airspace
Kyiv • UNN
The drone violated Lithuania’s airspace, posing an aerial threat. After it was destroyed, the alert and flight restrictions were lifted.
NATO fighter jets destroyed a drone that violated Lithuania’s airspace and prompted an air raid alert. Delfi reports this, citing Vilmantas Vitkauskas, head of the National Crisis Management Center, UNN writes.
Details
Yes, a minute ago I received information about the successful destruction of the drone in Kaunas County
Earlier, the Lithuanian Armed Forces declared a yellow air threat level due to a potential danger. Residents were warned to be ready to move to shelters if the threat level increased.
Vilnius Airport restricted flights
Due to the appearance of the drone, Lithuanian Airports temporarily restricted the use of Vilnius Airport’s airspace.
After the drone was destroyed, the air raid alert was canceled. There is currently no information about the type or origin of the downed drone.
In Romania and the Baltic countries, alerts were announced at night and fighter jets were scrambled01.09.26, 12:08 • 6051 view