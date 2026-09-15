The leaders of the nationalist parties of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have signed an agreement on jointly pressuring the British government to refrain from blocking independence referendums. They said that "Westminster’s time is coming to an end," The Independent reports, writes UNN.

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The memorandum was signed in Cardiff by Scottish National Party leader John Swinney, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth and Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill. They called on London to "prepare for, plan and facilitate constitutional change."

Our countries have the right to self-determination. No Westminster government has the right to block democracy or undermine the principle that our people will decide their own future – the agreement says.

"Burnham will be the last UK prime minister"

Swinney said that a referendum on Scottish independence should be held within the next 5 years and that, in his view, current Prime Minister Andy Burnham would become the last head of government to lead the United Kingdom in its current composition.

In a joint statement, the parties stressed that, for the first time, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are led by first ministers who support independence from the United Kingdom. They called this evidence that constitutional change is approaching.

Downing Street rejected the nationalists’ demands. The prime minister’s spokesperson said that Burnham "firmly believes in the Union" and would focus on the country’s economic problems rather than new independence referendums.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will demand the right to hold independence referendums - The Telegraph