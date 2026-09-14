Trump Jr.'s lavish wedding in the Bahamas was partly paid for by a Putin-linked oligarch – media

Russian sports official and President of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Umar Kremlev paid part of the expenses for Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding in the Bahamas. This was reported by the investigative platform ProPublica, according to UNN, citing DW.

Details

According to media reports, Kremlev covered the costs of fireworks and the rental of one of the private islands where wedding celebrations for the eldest son of the U.S. president and model Bettina Anderson took place in May. About 50 guests attended the ceremony, including Trump's son Eric and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who was appointed the U.S. president's special envoy for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

Trump Jr. officially married ahead of Bahamas wedding - media

Trump Jr. does not conceal information about the wedding's financing. His representative said that Kremlev is a personal friend of the U.S. president's son and that there are no business dealings between them. According to ProPublica, the payments came from an organization in Dubai that the IBA uses for its financial operations. Kremlev, who speaks almost no English, also attended the wedding, the investigation says.

Additionally

The main sponsor of the boxing association headed by Kremlev is the Russian state-owned conglomerate "Gazprom." In 2023, the International Olympic Committee removed the IBA from its list of recognized international federations. In October 2022, the IBA allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in competitions under their countries' flags, contrary to the IOC's recommendations.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson celebrated a private wedding in the Bahamas and shared a sweet personal photo