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I signed a notice of suspicion for NABU Director Kryvonos - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2978 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion for NABU Director Semen Kryvonos.

I signed a notice of suspicion for NABU Director Kryvonos - Kravchenko

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, whom he suspects of forging official documents and other offenses. He also reported another notice of suspicion concerning a person close to the head of SAP. He said this in a video address, reports UNN.

Details

The Prosecutor General emphasized that submitting his resignation was not an admission of guilt, the result of any agreement, or a renunciation of his fight for his reputation.

Operation "Carthage" was aimed not only at me. The real goal was to gain access to the materials of criminal proceedings concerning the heads and employees of NABU and SAP. After that, the goal was to remove the Prosecutor General and stop the adoption of procedural decisions in these cases

- Kravchenko said.

According to Kravchenko, during the searches, NABU and SAP employees gained access to legally protected case materials concerning their managers, employees, and persons associated with them. Some of the documents and electronic data were copied and stolen, he added.

I signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos. I suspect him of forging official documents to obtain an unlawful benefit on an especially large scale. And of fictitiously establishing [something] with the aim of artificially creating grounds to avoid liability in court

- he emphasized.

Kravchenko stated that he was confident in these materials.

The second notice of suspicion concerns a person close to the head of SAP. It involves influencing a HACC judge, offering the judge an unlawful benefit, as well as facilitating evasion of mobilization. It was this case that became the trigger and the true reason for the nighttime assault on the Prosecutor General's Office

- the Prosecutor General said.

According to Kravchenko, previously the president and anti-corruption activists had politically restrained him from making this decision by offering immunity guarantees in exchange for refusing to issue a notice of suspicion.

The Prosecutor General advises NABU Director Kryvonos and SAP Head Klymenko to resign.

Recall

Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had consciously resigned from the position of Prosecutor General. He called the decision political.

Kravchenko: My position does not exempt me from scrutiny, but neither does it отмен the requirement to substantiate accusations with facts06.09.26, 23:22 • 32204 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine