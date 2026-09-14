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In Kyiv, an Opel fell from a bridge, and the driver was killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

In Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, an Opel fell from a bridge. Rescuers freed the body of the deceased driver, while police are establishing the circumstances.

In Kyiv, an Opel fell from a bridge, and the driver was killed

In Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, a car fell from a bridge. This is reported by the capital’s State Emergency Service department, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that at 22:41, rescuers received a report of a road accident involving an Opel that had fallen from a bridge on Promyslova Street.

At the scene, rescuers extricated the dead driver’s body from beneath the car. Law enforcement officers, for their part, will establish the circumstances of the tragic incident

— the statement reads.

Reminder

In Ukraine, they plan to introduce penalty points for drivers and significantly increase the number of cameras for the automatic recording of traffic violations.

Major traffic accident near Odesa: two women killed, 25 more people injured08.09.26, 18:54 • 6711 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyKyivEvents
Road traffic accident
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
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