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What is celebrated on October 4 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2486 views

On October 4, the world celebrates World Animal Day and begins UN World Space Week. Lesotho celebrates its independence, and the faithful honor the saints.

What is celebrated on October 4 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 4, the world observes World Animal Day and begins World Space Week under the auspices of the UN, while the African state of Lesotho celebrates Independence Day. According to the new-style church calendar, the Holy Martyr Quadratus, one of the Seventy Apostles, is commemorated, and the finding of the relics of Saint Demetrius of Rostov is remembered; according to the old style, the Holy Martyr Hierotheus, Bishop of Athens, is commemorated, UNN writes.

 World Animal Day

Established in 1925 on the initiative of German writer and conservationist Heinrich Zimmermann and officially approved in 1931 at the International Congress of Supporters of the Nature Protection Movement in Florence. The date was chosen in honor of the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals in the Catholic tradition. The observance aims to mobilize society to preserve endangered species, ensure humane conditions for keeping domestic and wild animals, combat cruelty, and develop environmentally responsible coexistence between humans and the animal world.

 World Space Week

An official annual global UN event established by the General Assembly in 1999 (Resolution 54/68), held from October 4 to 10. October 4 was chosen to commemorate the launch of the first artificial Earth satellite, "Sputnik 1," in 1957, which opened the space age for humanity. The event promotes space science and technology, highlights the contribution of the aerospace sector to improving living conditions on Earth and monitoring the climate, and encourages young people to pursue science and technology education.

 Lesotho Independence Day

The main national holiday of the Kingdom of Lesotho, commemorating the proclamation of sovereignty and the end of the British protectorate of Basutoland on October 4, 1966. The country gained full political independence as a constitutional monarchy under King Moshoeshoe II, and the holiday is marked by ceremonial parades in the capital, Maseru, traditional dances, and cultural events.

The Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Quadratus

 According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the Holy Martyr Quadratus, one of the Seventy Apostles, who preached Christianity in Athens and Magnesia in the 2nd century and wrote one of the earliest apologies (defenses) of the Christian faith for Emperor Hadrian. On this day, they also remember the finding of the relics of Saint Demetrius, a prominent Ukrainian church figure, theologian, writer, and author of the extensive collection of saints’ lives, "Chet’i-Minei."

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate the Holy Martyr Hierotheus, Bishop of Athens—one of the members of the Athenian Areopagus, converted to Christianity by the Apostle Paul and ordained by him as Bishop of Athens in the 1st century. According to tradition, Saint Hierotheus was present at the Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos, became renowned for his prayerful inspiration, and suffered martyrdom for his faith.

Oleksandra Mesenko

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